P.J. Washington Trolls Charlotte Hornets as Dallas Mavericks Advance to NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals. While the Mavs are here largely because of superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they wouldn't have made it this far without P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, two pieces they acquired at the trade deadline from bad basketball teams.
After Game 5, Washington was on Instagram Live in the locker room celebrating when a comment popped up from the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro.
Herro commented, "How you go from Charlotte to the Finals, you really made it out the mud with this one." Washington said out loud "'How you from Charlotte to the Finals?' Tell 'em again! 'How you go from Charlotte to the Finals?'" Someone responded in the near vicinity "Are we talking teams?", to which Washington could only laugh (I believe it's Daniel Gafford saying it, but can't know without seeing who's saying it).
Washington was drafted by the Hornets 12th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft and had spent his entire career there before being traded to Dallas at this year's trade deadline for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and some draft capital. He spent most of his life growing up in the Dallas area and as a Mavericks fan, so to reach the Finals for Dallas has to mean something extra special to Washington.
The trade for Washington initially had mixed reviews, as he wasn't even starting for a Hornets team that wound up going 21-61. He came to Dallas, had a defined role, and has been an important piece of the Mavericks' starting unit as someone who can defend at a high level and knock down open shots from feeds off Doncic and Irving. They likely aren't in the Finals without his hot shooting stretch to start the Oklahoma City series.
