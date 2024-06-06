Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Growth, Maturity To Be Tested in NBA Finals Against Boston Celtics
"Last time in Boston, I don't think that was the best, and not this regular season but when we played in the playoffs (The Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 Playoffs) and everyone saw me flip off the birds and kind of lose my s--- a little bit, that wasn't a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level... I've been able to grow since then. So, of course, it's going to be a hectic environment, but I'm looking forward to it and I see it as a healthy relationship to have with the fans."
That is what Kyrie Irving said to the media on Monday's NBA Finals press conference regarding returning to Boston and dealing with the scrutiny and animosity that will come his way in this series from their fanbase. The now 32-year-old spent two seasons with the Celtics following a trade out of Cleveland and many Boston fans were upset with his departure, thinking he quit on the team in the 2019 Playoffs so he could team up with his good friend Kevin Durant on the Nets.
Since that departure in free agency, it's been far from water under the bridge between Irving and the Celtics' fanbase. It's more like the bridge was set on fire on both ends and continued to have fuel thrown on.
Between his aforementioned double birds behind his head to fans on an inbound pass, stepping on Boston's midcourt logo "Lucky", one fan throwing a water bottle at him as he's walking into the tunnel, him cussing out a fan in the tunnel as he's walking back into the locker room, burning sage in the arena, and referring to the Celtics' fans as "the scorned girlfriend that just wants an explanation for why I left but still hoping for a text back," there's been no shortage of drama between the two sides.
Many saw Irving as a flight risk when the Mavericks traded for him for these and a litany of other reasons from his time with the Nets. Those doubts were only amplified when Dallas fell out of the playoff chase entirely after trading for him at the 2023 trade deadline, as many wondered if he could co-exist with superstar Luka Doncic or if he'd force his way to another destination. Even once he re-signed with Dallas this past offseason, people said he'd be asking for a trade to the LA Lakers to team back up with LeBron James before 2023 turned to 2024.
Not only has Irving found a way to co-exist with Doncic, but he's stepped up as a veteran presence and as a "calming voice," as he said in that same press conference on Monday. As much as his on-court productivity has helped the Mavericks get to The Finals, his leadership and maturity have taken massive strides since his days in Boston and Brooklyn. You have often seen Irving on the broadcast telling his teammates to focus and move on to the next play, whether they're coming off a highlight or a turnover.
Doncic is on record saying Irving has "helped me mature a lot and realize to see the game in a different way... On the court it’s amazing to play with a guy like him. Just go out there and enjoy. The leader he’s been for us... has been amazing. Always positive energy."
All of that growth and maturity will be tested starting on Thursday when Dallas tips off in the NBA Finals at Boston. As great as he's been for Dallas' locker room, the national media still has doubts that he's come this far from asking for a trade away from LeBron James eight years ago with a desire to be the front-man on a team to happily nestling in as the number two option in Dallas alongside Doncic. He can prove that by responding well to what's expected to be a raucous environment.
Part of responding well is playing well. Irving hasn't played well recently against his former team, averaging 20.8 PPG while shooting 42.2% from the floor in his last ten games (regular season and playoffs) against the Celtics, all of which were losses. The Mavs can't afford many missteps in this series with a championship on the line against the NBA's best team in the regular season.
On a team full of players who have never been on this stage, they're going to be looking to Irving for advice early and often as he's appearing in his 4th NBA Finals. If he keeps being the same person he's been in these playoffs, which I'd be willing to bet on, Dallas will have a great chance to win this series. If he allows Boston's words and jabs to get under his skin, this could be a quick series.
