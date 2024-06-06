Jason Kidd Says NBA Title Would Make Luka Doncic Greatest in Dallas Mavericks History
BOSTON — The conversation surrounding the NBA strongly emphasizes championships when contextualizing players' legacy. With Luka Doncic already having five All-NBA First-Team nominations and a scoring champion with many personal records, he has a significant opportunity to bolster his resume if he leads the Dallas Mavericks over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
When ESPN's Malkia Andrews asked Dallas head coach Jason Kidd if Doncic wins a ring this year, does he have a shot at being the greatest Maverick ever? He replied, "Yes."
Doncic has solidified himself as a dominant scorer and incredible passes, who rises to the occassion in the postseason. He's averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in 17 postseason games.
The Slovenian superstar has shown a dynamic ability to leverage his crafty handle and shot creation from all three levels—whether taking a step-back 3, a one-legged fade, or a turnaround jumper. He possesses a masterful use of pace, throwing off defenders with his declaration on drives while having incredible touch on finishes and floaters. He's mastered passing with no-looks, lobs, throw-ahead, and everything. No player gets blitzed more at this point due to all these threatening characteristics, and he still manages to produce dominant results.
"His offensive skill set is pretty special when you talk about being able to play inside and out, play the midrange game, shoot the deep three," Kidd said.
Kidd remains impressed by how Doncic processes the game and controls it, making him not only one of the most skilled players but also putting his intelligence in a rare class.
"When you talk about basketball IQ, everybody has different levels," Kidd said. "When you look at Luka's level of understanding the game, time, and score, who's on the floor, he is at the head of the class in that sense."
Doncic leads NBA playoff history in points per game after a loss while being a supreme road performer, making it clear he has a mentality that rises to the moment. The Mavericks' current run shows no shortage of these moments, including winning all three road games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals with a game-winning step-back 3-pointer.
"When you look at the stage, he's not afraid of the stage, of the moment," Kidd said. "Successful or not, he loves that moment. It's really cool when you get to spend a lot of time with someone to see how they do move around the floor.
Another element of Doncic's impact has been his willingness to do the dirty work defensively, whether he has to hold his own when being hunted on switches, or uses his ability to read the game and quick hands to make plays on the ball.
"He has shown that he can play defense at a high level. He's also shown that he'll take a little time off when needed defensively. When it comes down to it, he's about winning," Kidd said. "That's why we're here, is because he's playing both sides of the ball. He understands when he has to."
According to Kidd, the intelligence Doncic holds is a critical reason the Mavericks are in the NBA Finals. "I think he's one of the smartest players in this league," he said. "That's why, again, we're playing in the Finals, because of his IQ and his willingness to step up on that stage and not be afraid to fail."
