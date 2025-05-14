Mavericks land $100 million Blazers guard in three-team trade proposal with Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks have a big offseason ahead of them that looks much brighter than it did a few weeks ago. The ping-pong balls bounced in favor of the Mavericks, giving them the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the chance to draft Cooper Flagg if they want him.
That will give the Mavericks a tremendous starting lineup, when healthy, of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Dereck Lively II. But it'll also be an expensive team, so the Mavericks may need to consolidate some pieces while also covering for Irving, who had surgery on his ACL in March.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports has proposed a wild three-team trade between the Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are the full details of the trade
Mavericks receive: Anfernee Simons
Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford
Trail Blazers receive: Maxi Kleber, Caleb Martin, Dalton Knecht, Dwight Powell, Lakers' unprotected 2029 (from Mavericks) and 2031 first-round picks, 2030 swap rights with the Lakers
This trade would actually save the Mavericks roughly $2 million, and they might be looking to cut some funds, but they'd have to find more players to fill the empty roster spaces. Simons would be a good fit in Dallas, too, as someone who can play on or off-ball once Irving returns from injury.
But the Trail Blazers would be getting a lot of draft capital back here, as well as an intriguing player in Dalton Knecht. The Mavericks only got one first-round pick in return when they traded away Luka Doncic, why would the Blazers get two firsts and a pick swap? Even if the Mavs got back Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Anfernee Simons aren't that far apart in their value to winning so their values shouldn't be too different. There are a few bad salaries in that deal though with Maxi Kleber and Caleb Martin, so maybe that's why the Blazers would need extra picks.
