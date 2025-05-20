Dallas Basketball

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki gives high praise to Paige Bueckers

One hero of Dallas is excited for one of the newest young faces in the city.

Austin Veazey

Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki speaks to the fans as Nowitzki has his number 41 jersey retired after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki speaks to the fans as Nowitzki has his number 41 jersey retired after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki attended a Dallas basketball game on Monday night, as he stopped by to see first-overall pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings take on the Seattle Storm. He hasn't been around too much since the Mavs traded away Luka Doncic and disrespected him on the way out. Nowitzki also apparently wasn't pleased with how the team handled beloved athletic trainer Casey Smith, who just won an award with the New York Knicks.

ESPN interviewed Nowitzki while he was at the game, and he seems excited for the city to have another young star to root for.

READ MORE: Former NBA All-Star thinks Mavericks should pass on Cooper Flagg

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
May 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It's going to take a while to, obviously, get used to the physicality in the WNBA, but I think [Bueckers has] got the talent. She's going to be amazing for us," the former forward said. "She's just going to get better from game to game, from season to season. You already can see now she's gotten more comfortable out there from game one. She's going to be tremendous for this organization for a long time."

It's still refreshing to hear Nowitzki refer to the city of Dallas as "us" after how disappointed he's been in the Mavericks. He was one of the many people who were shocked that they decided to trade Doncic, a player his career overlapped with in Nowitzki's final season and helped mentor.

Victor Wembanyama was also in attendance for this game, making the trip up from San Antonio. Seattle drafted Dominique Malonga from France second overall in the most recent draft, so Wembanyama showed up to support another French phenom.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd understands 'the frustration' of Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News