Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Makes History In Game 2 Against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks won Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108, with a step-back 3 by guard Luka Doncic putting the Mavericks ahead in the closing seconds. While hitting that shot, Doncic put his name in the books for a few different records.
According to NBA Stats, Doncic became one of four players ever to have four triple-doubles in a five-game span, joining former MVPs Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Nikola Jokic. Doncic had 32 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds in Friday night's win and has averaged 28.6 PPG, 10.4 APG, and 9.6 RPG over his last five games.
That's not the only record-breaking feat he had in this game. According to OptaStats, there have only been two instances in the playoffs in which a player with a triple-double hit a game-winning three in the final five seconds: Luka Doncic in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 Western Conference Finals and Luka Doncic in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers of the 2020 bubble First Round.
Doncic also become one of five players ever to hit two 3PT game-winning field goals in the Playoffs since the 1997-98 season, joining Reggie Miller, Robert Horry, Damian Lillard, and LeBron James.
Teams that take a 2-0 series lead in the conference finals are 58-6 all-time. Dallas hopes to carry this 2-0 lead into success at home, as Minnesota just watched Denver recover from this situation last series before Minnesota won Games 6 and 7. Game 3 will be in Dallas on Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.
