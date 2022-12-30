Mavs' Luka Doncic on a streak, Cowboys' Micah Parsons in a slump, Rangers' pitching staff in play and Metroplex sports on a heater, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

WHITT'S END 12.30.22:

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …

*Out with the old. In with … some more old.

I’m admittedly a bit of a hoarder. Not with tangible things, but more so non-perishable thoughts. They tend to collect there in the cob-webbed corner of Whitt’s End, excitedly curated for publication only to wait for Spring cleaning or – better yet – the flipping of the calendar.

Usually, this space is pseudo-organized with a balance of sports and stuff. But this week, in the final hours of 2022, let’s just rummage through the pile and give light to the ideas, snippets and obscurities we stumbled upon over the past year.

An emptying of the files. A dusting of the shelves. An attempt at a clear mind, clean palate and Happy New Year:

*Granted we haven’t been treated to a championship since the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, but DFW has been treated to some pretty entertaining sports in the last six days.

The Dallas Cowboys converted a third-and-30 in beating the Eagles on Christmas Eve.

The following day the Mavs unveiled a spot-on Dirk Nowitzki statue and then produced the most lopsided quarter in franchise history (51-21) in beating LeBron James and the Lakers.

Two days later Luka Doncic recorded the NBA’s first game of 60 points-21 rebounds-10 assists in an epic comeback against the Knicks.

And on a rare Thursday night when the Cowboys, Mavs and Dallas Stars played simultaneously, DFW went 3-0 by a combined 160-128.

That’ll work.

What might not quite work: The way Dallas won at Tennessee on Thursday, with Dak Prescott and the offense again exhibiting poor habits in "valuing the ball'' and a magnificent run of takeaways saving the day against a bad team.

After the Thursday Nighter, both Dak and coach Mike McCarthy pooh-poohed the issue of "style points,'' Dak saying, "The style points and all that, that's for y'all who think games are won on paper."

But actually, we use "style points'' to gauge whether a team is ready for the big time. And I bet Dak and McCarthy both acknowledge that - along with 12 wins, which is a big deal - they need to stuff a lot of improvement into the next two week to be truly "ready'' for the playoffs.

*In 2022 we watched our big four teams –Cowboys (13-6), Mavericks (64-37), Texas Rangers and Stars (56-31-10) – go a combined 201-168-10 with 12 playoff wins. All were well over .500, except the 68-94 Rangers. The Mavs led the way with nine playoff-game victories.

*Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently blamed U.S. inflation on three things: 1. Outsized demand for goods during the pandemic, creating supply chain issues; 2. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiking energy prices; 3. Trillions in stimulus packages that created a glut of money looking for a place to go. Translation: Don’t blame one person.

*Cowboys 27, Titans 13. My Top 10 Whitty Observations about the uninspiring victory are right here.

*Bravo, New Zealand. The country this month banned the sale of tobacco in a push to make it “smoke free” by 2025. Possession of tobacco now comes with a hefty fine of $96,000 U.S. dollars. That better be one incredible cigarette.

*Elite company: CeeDee Lamb has 102 catches, joining Michael Irvin (111 in 1995) and Jason Witten (110 in 2012) as the only Cowboys’ receivers to snag 100+ passes in a season.

"Icing on the cake,'' Lamb called it.

*Christmas Conversations I. Me: “I like you, you’re quirky.”

Her: “I don’t like being called quirky.”

Me: “I rest my case.”

*In 2022 we lost Pele, Mike Leach, Bill Russell, Vin Scully, Gaylord Perry, Franco Harris, Ted Nichols-Payne, Queen Elizabeth II, Sidney Poitier, Loretta Lynn, Meat Loaf, Christine McVie, Taylor Hawkins, Olivia Newton-John, Coolio, Tony Dow, Kirstie Alley and Ray Liotta.

*Two “words” you rarely hear: “Semitism”, and “Hodgkins” Lymphoma. “Anti-” and “Non-” seem to be the gold standard.

*The Mavs’ rally over New York last Tuesday snapped a streak of 13,884 times that an NBA team trailing by nine points with 30 seconds remaining went on to lose. Even more rare, Luka’s performance was once in a lifetime.

He scored 60 of his team’s 126 points. In the final 30 seconds of regulation he made a 3-point jumper, an and-1 three-point play and, of course, a three-point possession by making a free throw, intentionally missing a free throw, grabbing the rebound and – in the same motion, mind you – making a 10-foot putback.

*Sights I’ve witnessed in December: A car cut through a gas station parking lot to avoid a traffic light. Cars racing to an exit to avoid a looming traffic jam on the highway. A driver honking at the car in front of it without a nano-second of the light turning green.

Funny, because in general we are a slovenly country that eats McDonald’s, embraces naps and stares mindlessly at TikTok for hours. We’re in such a hurry to get from Point A to B, but when we arrive at B we’re just … lazy.

*It’s now officially just “Luka.” He’s earned the right to shed his cumbersome last name. Like Elvis. Wilt. Madonna. Tiger. Serena. Nolan. Deion. And, yes, Dirk.

*By the way, on Dec. 9 I told you that he’d score 60 this season.

*The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a new vehicle system that could stop drivers from speeding. The technology essentially recognizes speed limits and either issues visual or audible alerts when a driver is speeding, or prevents vehicles from going above those limits. After more than 20,000 deaths on U.S. roads this year alone, the NTSB has called on the federal government to start incentivizing car makers to put speed-limiting systems in new cars. Bring. It. On!

*Truly great athletes make the impossible probable, and turn the amazing routine. Right, Luka? His triple-double encore of 35 points-12 rebounds-13 assists in Thursday’s rout of the Rockets was relatively boring. By any other player on any other night, it’s the lead to ESPN’s Sportscenter.

*I’m not real good at math, but in the complete meltdown of their system during last week’s winter storm Southwest Airlines canceled almost 20,000 flights. A standard plane carries about 250 passengers. What other company could piss off 5 million customers in a span of seven days and stay in business? The Cowboys, you say? Touché.