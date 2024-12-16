Mavericks' Luka Doncic Ties Russell Westbrook in NBA History Books
Luka Doncic had an incredible performance against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 143-133 victory. In the process, he had 45 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, giving the Slovenian superstar his second-ever 45-point triple-double, becoming the eighth player ever with multiple such games. He joined Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor.
This was also his 48th triple-double, scoring at least 30 points, tying Russell Westbrook for second in NBA history. First is Oscar Robertson with 106 30-point triple-doubles.
Doncic already matched himself by being the only player to put up at least 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in a half, doing that in the first half of the game on Sunday. He was part of a record-setting day all-around, as the Mavericks and Warriors combined to make 48 three-pointers, the most made by two teams in NBA history. The Warriors' 27 threes were the most by a team in a loss in NBA history, as well.
This was a good bounce-back game for Doncic, who had one of the worst performances of his career on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. He finished with 16 points in that game, but had just two points through the first three quarters. Coming back and having a 45-point triple-double is a good way to right his wrongs.
