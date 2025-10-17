Mavericks made correct decision by letting 11-year veteran walk in free agency
The 2025 preseason is starting to wrap up around the NBA, so teams will start to crunch down on their rosters, waiving people to get down to the roster limits. One team got a headstart on cutting their roster down, as the Charlotte Hornets waived veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Thursday, who was set to enter his 12th season in the NBA.
Dinwiddie only appeared in two preseason games for the Hornets, averaging just 3 PPG. They had one too many standard contract spots and already had a deep backcourt with LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann, KJ Simpson, and Sion James. There was just never going to be opportunity for Dinwiddie here.
This shows that the Dallas Mavericks made the correct decision by letting Dinwiddie walk in free agency this summer despite them really needing some guard play. Dinwiddie was fine for the Mavs last season, averaging 11 PPG and 4.4 APG, but he also had some incredibly frustrating games, almost single-handedly causing some losses early in the season.
Dallas opted to re-sign Dante Exum this season over Dinwiddie, as he's a better defender and shooter when he's healthy, even if health will always be a major concern in Exum's career. They also signed D'Angelo Russell, who they hope can hold down the lead guard spot until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury.
READ MORE: Mavs' Mark Cuban believes Knicks weren't punished enough for Jalen Brunson signing
Would the Mavericks Be Interested a Dinwiddie Reunion?
Dallas still needs some help in the backcourt, as undrafted free agent Ryan Nembhard is arguably the best point guard on the roster until Irving returns, and he's on a two-way contract, which only limits him to 50 games. He's likely to see some playing time early in the season, because they desperately need his playmaking.
So, that raises the question, should the Mavericks think about bringing Dinwiddie back? After all, some of his best years came in Dallas.
It seems extremely unlikely at this point in time. Dallas already has 15 guaranteed contracts on the books, and that's after they waived and stretched Olivier-Maxence Prosper's contract to make room for Dante Exum. They'd have to waive someone else off the roster, which would likely trigger tax aprons, and that's something they're probably not interested in doing at the moment.
As much as Jaden Hardy has struggled to establish a spot in the rotation, his three-year, $18 million contract is just now kicking in, and it would be too much to stretch and waive him, as well.
READ MORE: Lakers' JJ Redick dismisses Hall-of-Fame comparison for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter