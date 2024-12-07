Mavericks' New Owners Help NBA Patch Relationship With China
The NBA announced they'll be playing preseason games in China for the first time since 2019, as the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will play two games in Macao next October. Relationships between the NBA and China had been rocky ever since Daryl Morey tweeted an image supporting protests in Hong Kong, and Adam Silver backed Morey, stating the NBA allowed freedom of expression.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Shams Charania, new Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont was vital to getting this deal done, as the games will be played at Macao's Venetian Arena, owned by the Adelson Family, the new majority owner of the Mavericks.
"The NBA's collaboration with the [Las Vegas] Sands will include new youth development programs and social impact initiatives in Macao to teach basketball and the game's values to children," said ESPN's announcement of the games.
The NBA and China used to have a strong relationship, especially when Yao Ming starred for the Houston Rockets. The NBA also played 28 preseason games in China from 2004 to 2019 across 17 different teams.
Dallas played two preseason games in China against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, with one played in Shanghai and the other in Shenzhen.
