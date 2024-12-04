Mavericks' NBA Cup Bracket Starts Against OKC Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the knockout round of the 2024 NBA Cup by picking up a thrilling 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Their reward for advancing? Another road game in Oklahoma City.
Dallas enters the NBA Cup as the fourth seed, as they used the Wild Card spot to get in since the Golden State Warriors won the group the two teams were in. Here's a look at the full bracket.
Dallas will play the top-seeded Thunder on Tuesday, December 10th, in Oklahoma City, bringing a lot of similarities to last year's playoffs. While that was a seven-game series, this is a one-game do-or-die.
These two teams played just a little over two weeks ago, with Dallas picking up a 121-119 win despite playing without Luka Doncic. Dallas was up ten in the final minute and almost blew it but picked up a big win nonetheless. PJ Washington has had some big games against the Thunder, so he should be looking forward to this matchup.
If the Mavericks win, they'll play the winner of Houston/Golden State in Las Vegas on December 14th. If they lose, they'll play the loser of the other game in one of their home arenas.
The Eastern Conference teams are, in order, the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Orlando Magic.
