Dallas Mavericks 'Not Concerned' With Kyrie Irving's Injury

Irving missed Thursday night's game against the Utah Jazz

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) defends during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) defends during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks were missing Kyrie Irving on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, who was a late scratch with a shoulder sprain. He didn't pop up on their injury report until early on Thursday, and they could've used him as they dropped their fourth straight game.

When asked about Irving's injury before the game, Jason Kidd didn't seem too concerned about it, which possibly hints at this being more of a load management thing.

"No, I'm not concerned," Kidd said to the media in his pregame press conference. "Hopefully, he's back soon."

Irving has arguably been the Mavericks' best player this season, averaging 25.2 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 4.4 RPG while shooting 54.5% from the field, a blistering 54.1% from three, and 85.7% from the free-throw line. He's been able to stabilize games and get the Mavs a bucket whenever they need it most.

Dallas has back-to-back games this weekend against the San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder, and they may have wanted to save Irving for those games, but they need to start picking up wins wherever possible, now sitting at 5-7. The Western Conference is a brutal conference, and they can't afford to fall too far behind.

