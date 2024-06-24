Mavericks' Olivier-Maxence Prosper to Play NBA Summer League
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but they have plenty to look forward to with player development ahead of the next season. Dereck Lively II has already solidified himself as a key contributor, but Olivier-Maxence Prosper remains an important developmental prospect.
Prosper averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 8.4 minutes per game in 40 appearances during his rookie campaign. Interestingly enough, back in July, the Mavericks felt there was a greater outlook for Prosper to earn playing time instead of Lively, but the opposite proved to be the case.
Prosper spent most of his season with the Texas Legends and showed intriguing progression as a shooter and scorer, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. In those 24 games played, he shot 51.2% from the floor, 42.5% from deep (5.3 attempts per game) and 76.7% from the free throw line.
The Mavericks continue to view Prosper as being a potential difference-maker defensively. It's easy to see why, considering he's a 6-foot-7 wing with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a strong frame. It wasn't uncommon to see him working on cone drills focused on lateral quickness throughout the season.
During his media exit interview, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison confirmed Prosper will participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July.
"O-Max is going to be good. We had his exit interview, and we just want him to have a really good summer, get back, get confidence and because the kid can play," Harrison said. "He can play on both sides of the ball, and the goal for him is to come back in September in great shape with a lot of confidence and ready to compete for minutes. "
Harrison views Prosper as having a genuine outlook to earn playing time next season if he has a productive summer and enters training camp in great shape and having confidence.
"He's a rookie playing with a team with a lot of good players in front of him," Harrison said. "And so I think if he attacks this summer like he will, he has really hard work at the great kid that next year he comes, he comes back in great shape and confident enough to compete for minutes."
Late in the regular season, Prosper emphasized the need for him to continue to slow down in his approach and grow his decision-making. "The biggest thing is just slowing down," he said in April. "Slowing down out there, seeing what's in front of me, taking the right shots, and just learning how to play with my teammates."
Prosper added the need for him to emphasize his development defensively. "I didn't play as much with them this year, but just keep learning how to play with them and just keep working on my efficiency and my defense," he said. "Defense is a big key of my game, and I take a lot of pride in that. And, you know, I'm going to end up guarding the best wings in the world. So I got to keep working on that, and that's what I focus on."
The NBA will hold Summer League from July 12 to 22 in Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.
