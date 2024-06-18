Dallas Mavericks Open With Strong Odds To Win 2025 NBA Championship
The Dallas Mavericks fell in five games to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, ending an incredible run through the postseason. While falling just short of the goal can be a disappointment, many didn't even have the Mavericks making the playoffs before the season started, much less making a run to The Finals.
The season may have just ended, but DraftKings Sportsbook already has odds available for who will be hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year. The Boston Celtics are the heavy favorites to win next season and repeat as champions at +280. Dallas sits sixth at +900, in the same range as a bunch of other teams: Denver Nuggets (+700), Oklahoma City Thunder (+800), Minnesota Timberwolves (+800), and Milwaukee Bucks (+850).
Dallas beat two of the teams listed ahead of them in the 2025 Championship odds in this postseason, but the Thunder have a lot of young talent that will continue to progress, while some think Anthony Edwards will continue his ascension as a superstar, even if the Timberwolves will be facing cap issues very soon. Denver has the reigning MVP who will be looking to get back to The Finals after a second-round exit this season. The Mavericks being listed fourth and in the same territory as the Nuggets, Wolves, and Thunder makes sense.
Before the 2023-24 season, Dallas had the 11th-highest odds to win the championship at +2500 and an over/under for wins set at 45.5. They finished with 50 wins, with the help of the trade deadline acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, as they stormed through the playoffs, beating three 50-win teams on their way into the NBA Finals.
If the Mavericks can make a few changes in their rotation, they could end up right back in The Finals. Luka Doncic had led his team to two Western Conference Finals appearances at just 25 years old and had Kyrie Irving emerge as a great second option. They'll need to add some more shooting and ball-handling, but they still have young players that could take the next step, such as Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Jaden Hardy.
