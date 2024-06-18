Former Champion Dirk Nowitzki Reacts To Dallas Mavericks Losing in NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks fell in Game 5 of the NBA Finals 106-88, ending their season as the Boston Celtics won their 18th NBA Championship. While it's disappointing to end the season with a loss in The Finals, Mavericks fans can hold their head high knowing the team went on an improbable run, as most critics didn't have the Mavs even making the playoffs before the season.
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki knows the feeling of losing in the NBA Finals, as his Mavericks lost in 6 games to the Miami Heat in 2006 before getting revenge in 2011. There were a lot of ups and downs throughout those years, but Nowitzki is making sure this team stays positive.
READ MORE: Celtics Clinch NBA Championship Using Lopsided Game 5 Victory Over Mavericks
"Great run @dallasmavs," Nowitzki said on X. "Heads up!! We will be back!!!"
Nowitzki has stayed around the franchise in the years since he retired, giving the Mavs someone they can look up to who is an icon for the franchise. He was on the team in Luka Doncic's rookie season and acted as a mentor towards him early on, but Nowitzki has a statue in front of the American Airlines Center for a reason. His run through the 2011 playoffs to give the Mavericks their first-ever championship is one of the greatest runs of all time, but even he would admit he likely wouldn't have reached that mountaintop without the loss in 2006 and the struggles in the playoffs from 2007-2010.
There are a lot of reasons the Mavericks could be back in the NBA Finals soon. Luka Doncic is only 25 years old, played through the Playoffs with a litany of injuries, and was still the best player in every series. The moves made at the trade deadline to acquire P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford helped the team tremendously, but could use more time to gel with the team. Dereck Lively II had an outstanding rookie season and will only get better. Kyrie Irving showed he can operate as the number two option alongside Doncic, even if he's on the wrong side of 30 years old.
The Mavs will need to make some moves around the fringes this offseason to improve, but having a player as good as Doncic keeps their floor high, even in a stacked Western Conference.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Has Altercation With Boston Celtics Fan in Game 5
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter