Mavericks predicted to target breakout Cavaliers guard
The Dallas Mavericks enter the offseason with a gaping hole at point guard due to the Luka Doncic trade and the ACL injury to Kyrie Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are free agents, leaving the Mavs with Jaden Hardy and Brandon Williams as the only healthy guards signed for next season.
Dallas is expected to add a guard this offseason, one who can hold down the starting spot until Irving returns and then move back to the bench in a still key role. Because of the team's salary sheet, getting a guard through a trade is the likelier option, but there is one free agent to keep an eye on.
Mavericks could target Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome
Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor (paywall) has reported that the Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on for breakout guard Ty Jerome if he can't get a big contract from one of the few teams that have cap space.
"One Eastern Conference executive who spoke with cleveland.com estimated Jerome’s valuation to be $12-14 million annually — right around the non-taxpayer midlevel exception ($14.1 million) and a dollar figure that does not surpass what the Cavs could offer.
A bigger payday once seemed plausible — until Jerome’s horrendous second-round performance against speedy, athletic, feisty Indiana who exposed some of his most worrisome traits, especially on defense, as the Pacers treated him as a figurative traffic cone." ...
"If the 27-year-old Jerome is looking for more money, it would have to come from a team with estimated practical salary cap space. There aren’t many of those.
Brooklyn. Detroit. Memphis. Chicago.
A few more could get there, freeing up space with some salary maneuvering to pursue Jerome — or any other free agent. But those financial decisions are typically reserved for more high-profile, Plan-A free agents."...
"With cap-space teams looking like a wonky fit, the market will likely be set a notch lower.
At this point, more than 20 teams are projected to have the full MLE — and some would be appealing based on system, playing style, opportunity and contention status.
San Antonio. Dallas. Golden State. Keep an eye on all three."
Jerome didn't have a great playoff for the Cavs, but he was electric in the regular season, averaging 12.5 PPG and 3.4 APG in a hair under 20 MPG. He was well on his way to demanding a massive contract in the offseason before he averaged just 8 PPG on 30% shooting against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But that could be good for the Mavs, who need a solid point guard who can fit within their budget.
