Klay Thompson's Injury Status as Dallas Mavericks Play Memphis Grizzlies in Tank Fest

The Dallas Mavericks have not so quietly lost 18 of their last 20 games, with a 10-game losing streak preceding their current 8-game losing streak. They have been making up ground in the tanking standings, now sitting with the 6th-worst record in the NBA after a recent hot stretch from the New Orleans Pelicans, who have no incentive to lose since they regrettably traded their first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They're also not too far behind the Utah Jazz.

Dallas will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night on the road, which could be an interesting matchup for the tank. These two just played in Dallas at the end of February, with the Grizzlies coming away with a dominant win.

The Mavericks are really as healthy as they've been all season. That doesn't mean they're a good team, though. Ahead of this matchup, they have ruled Klay Thompson as doubtful for rest, as this is the first night of a back-to-back, and they'll play the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow.

Thompson has appeared in 58 games this season, averaging 11.9 PPG while still shooting 38.4% from three. He may not be the player he once was, but he is still a highly effective three-point shooter.

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered a little over a year ago. He likely could've been back by now, but there's no reason to rush him back with the way the season has gone.

Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games this year before needing season-ending foot surgery. They remain confident he'll be able to bounce back fully healthy next season.

All three players on two-way contracts (Moussa Cisse, John Poulakidas, Tyler Smith) are also doubtful to play.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have a LENGTHY injury report, which could make this one interesting.

Santi Aldama (right knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right 5th finger surgery recovery), Brandon Clarke (right calf strain), Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery), Ja Morant (left elbow UCL sprain), and Scotty Pippen Jr. (right great toe sesamoiditis) are all out for this game. Edey has now had a few surgeries on his lower body, which could be a major concern.

Walter Clayton Jr. (right ankle sprain), Cedric Coward (right knee injury management), Taj Gibson (return to competition conditioning), and Ty Jerome (right calf injury management) are all doubtful to play. Cam Spencer (lower back sorness) is questionable.

This game will be at 7 p.m. CST.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season