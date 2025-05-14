Mavericks projected 2025 NBA Draft pick is no shocker but it might not matter
Somehow, someway, the Dallas Mavericks are entering the offseason with a little momentum under their belt. Despite missing the playoffs a year after reaching the NBA Finals, the Mavericks could change the direction of the franchise next month during the draft.
Earlier this week, Dallas shocked the league for the second time since the trade deadline, rising from No. 11 in the lottery odds to secure the No. 1 pick in the draft. Barring a trade, which no one can really put off the table considering general manager Nico Harrison's unpredictability, the Mavericks will select former Duke star Cooper Flagg when the event begins on June 25.
Flagg is only 18 years old but he's got a ton of potential. If all goes to plan, he could very well develop into a two-way point forward with the ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
To no surprise, Flagg is already being projected to end up in Dallas. In a post-lottery mock draft from CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein, the Mavericks alter the narrative by selecting the former Blue Devil at No. 1 overall.
"The narrative has now changed in Dallas and Nico Harrison has been saved. Cooper Flagg is not only good enough to help Dallas win now (because when you're building around two 30+ players that's clearly the plan), but he can grow into being the face of the franchise in the future," Finkelstein wrote. "He also fits the two-way mentality that Harrison has preached about and should embody everything they say they want to build with."
This is a win for both parties. Dallas gets to unexpectedly add an elite talent to the roster after entering the summer already in a dire position regarding the cap. On the other side, Flagg gets to join a franchise with the pieces to empower him early in his career rather than having to enter a rebuilding situation.
The Mavericks had visions of what the pairing of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis could blossom into. Now, they very likely will add Flagg into that mix alongside a variety of talented role players. Though more moves might be on the horizon as the top pick would join a crowded frontcourt which sports Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell.
Flagg was named the National College Player of the Year during his true freshman campaign at Duke. After joining the Blue Devils as a five-star prospect, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. Flagg shot 48.1% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range, and 84.0% from the charity stripe.
The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 25 on ESPN.
