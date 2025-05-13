Jason Kidd reacts to Mavericks landing first pick in 2025 NBA Draft
The Dallas Mavericks somehow pulled off the impossible. They landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite entering the lottery results with a 1.8% chance to win the lottery, giving them a chance to land a transcendent talent in Duke's Cooper Flagg.
This is the type of draft that can save a franchise. Nico Harrison's job has been on the ropes since he traded away Luka Doncic in February, as the team didn't have much future with few draft assets. Cooper Flagg projects to be good enough for that not to matter. It also may save another person's job.
Jason Kidd may have signed a contract extension after leading the Mavs to the 2024 NBA Finals, but the 2024-25 campaign was not a good one for him. Lineup decisions were confusing, and while the team often fought hard after the Doncic trade and the injuries, their metrics were terrible. Losing a player like Kyrie Irving to an ACL injury didn't help matters, as he had to rely on Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams to handle playmaking responsibilities. But potentially getting a talent like Flagg makes everything easier.
“Incredible day for the Mavericks,” Kidd told Marc Stein of the DLLS Network. “We are all so excited.”
This is the first time in franchise history that the Mavericks have moved up in the Draft Lottery and the second time they'll be picking first overall. They last took Mark Aguirre first overall in the 1981 draft, and he went on to be a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons. With how hyped of a prospect Flagg projects to be, only three All-Star Selections may be a disappointment.
