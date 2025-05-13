Mavericks' Kyrie Irving reportedly 'excited' about playing with Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night, jumping up in the Lottery for the first time in franchise history. It's a big year to do it too, as Duke star Cooper Flagg is the clear-cut best player in a draft with a lot of good players. He went toe-to-toe with NBA players during last year's training for the Olympics and held his own.
That's the first reason Mavericks fans have had to be excited since the team traded away Luka Doncic in February. The future was looking grim with little draft capital and an aging team, but a player of Flagg's talent can save a lot of things.
READ MORE: Mavericks land first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Among the many people in Dallas excited about this opportunity is Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. Although he'll miss a good chunk of the season as he recovers from his ACL tear in his left knee, Irving is apparently stoked for the chance to play with Flagg.
Sam Amico of HoopsWire reported late on Monday night that Irving is "remarkably excited" about possibly teaming up with Flagg, seeing it as a "rare chance to help shape the future with someone who shares his Duke lineage and sky-high potential," per a source of Amico's. "He sees this as a way to mentor while he heals."
Assuming the Mavs do select Flagg on June 25th, it'll be the third Duke lottery pick on the roster, joining Irving and Dereck Lively II, who was just taken 12th overall out of Duke two years ago as a former top high school prospect. Irving was the 2nd ranked prospect in his recruiting class behind Harrison Barnes but ended up going first in the NBA Draft despite playing only 11 games at Duke due to a foot injury.
But you can never count Nico Harrison out from doing something crazy. Until they come out and say otherwise, this pick being traded or another player being selected will be on the table. Players like Irving will likely be saying all they can to make sure Flagg is the selection, though.
READ MORE: Mavericks CEO reacts to team winning first overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter