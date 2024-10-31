Mavericks Release Final Injury Report For Rockets Halloween Game
The Dallas Mavericks start the first of a five-game homestand against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, coming off a big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. A few key players left that game at various points, and there was some concern they may appear on the injury report for Thursday night's game.
Luka Doncic and Daniel Gafford each went into the locker room during Tuesday's game but weren't listed on Dallas' injury report. Doncic was hit in the back of the knee and may have slightly re-aggravated his calf injury, while Gafford bumped knees with one of Minnesota's players. Both players will be good to go for the Rockets matchup.
With Doncic and Gafford not listed, their injury report stays the same as the last few games, as they'll be missing Maxi Kleber to a right hamstring injury and Dante Exum to a right wrist injury. They'll also be without all three two-way players, Brandon Williams, Kessler Edwards, and Jazian Gortman, who are on G-League designations.
The Houston Rockets will be without their two-way players as well to G-League designations: N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Nate Williams. Backup center Steven Adams is questionable with knee recovery and a calf strain, but he just played in his first game in 645 days on Monday.
Every other key player for both sides is healthy and playing for the first matchup of this in-state rivalry. Luka Doncic has dominated the Rockets in his career, having not lost a game to them with him in the lineup since April 7th, 2021.
Houston and Dallas will tip at 7:30 p.m. CST at the American Airlines Center.
