Dallas Mavericks Reveal Jerseys for NBA Finals Vs. Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks start the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, looking for their second championship in franchise history. Meanwhile, Boston, one of the most storied franchises in professional sports, is looking for their 18th banner.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks revealed what their white Association Edition jerseys would look like with the NBA Finals patch on the back with a video on X. Here is their preview.
READ MORE: Watch: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Narrates Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Hype Video
With that sneak peek of the jersey, what uniforms would the Mavs wear throughout the Finals? That question was answered on Thursday, as the team posted their jersey rotation for the series.
The Mavericks will start by wearing their black City Edition jerseys in Game 1 and won't wear them again until Games 6 and 7 if the series makes it that long. Dallas has worn black in every Game 6 so far this postseason, leaving fans to call it the "Funeral" game. They'll wear their white Association Edition jerseys for Games 2 and 5, which are both road games. Dallas will wear the navy Statement Edition jerseys for the two guaranteed games at home, Games 3 and 4.
To counter, Boston will be wearing their white Association jerseys for Games 1, 3, and 4; their black Statement Edition jerseys for Game 2; and their green Icon Edition jerseys for Games 5, 6, and 7, if the series makes it that far.
With this lineup, Dallas will not have worn their royal blue Icon Edition jerseys for the entire postseason, choosing their Navy and Black uniforms instead.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will start Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST from Boston.
READ MORE: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Reveals To Dirk Nowitzki He Wanted Trade To Dallas Mavericks
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter