Watch: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Narrates Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Hype Video
The Dallas Mavericks will be playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals starting tonight against the Boston Celtics. Looking for their second ring in franchise history, they turned to the highest-profile fan, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, to narrate their hype video. The Mavericks posted the video on their X account Thursday morning.
Mahomes, who was born in Tyler, Texas, and went to Texas Tech, has avidly supported the Mavericks and has been in attendance for multiple playoff games throughout the Mavs' current run. He and his fellow teammate Travis Kelce were in attendance for Dallas' Game 3 win in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mahomes will likely try to be at Games 3 and 4 of The NBA Finals in Dallas.
Boston released their hype video with NFL legend Tom Brady narrating their hype video, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, which is oddly symbolic of both teams. The Celtics are the established brand using arguably the greatest player in NFL history, while Dallas is the rising power using Mahomes, who is raising his legacy a year at a time with three Super Bowl wins to his name already.
The anticipation for this series has been brewing for a week now. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers and have had 10 days to prepare, while Dallas beat the Timberwolves in five games to give themselves a week of rest and preparation. They'll be able to finally get underway with Game 1 tonight at 7:30 p.m. CST.
