Dallas Basketball

Mavericks star Klay Thompson made NBA History against Wizards with wild stat

Thompson's legend as an all-time three-point shooter continues to grow.

Keenan Womack

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, Klay Thompson tied a Mavericks record for three-pointers made in a quarter, hitting seven triples in the first 12 minutes of the game against the Washington Wizards in a 130-108 victory. The only other Maverick to do so in history is the esteemed Luka Doncic, who achieved this in February of 2022.

This however was not the first time Thompson was able to pull this off, having done so twice before in his career. He joins NBA Champion sniper J.R. Smith as the only other player to do this three separate times in his career, further establishing him as one of the greatest catch-and-shoot players of all time. Considering the uptick of beyond-the-arc shooting over the last 20 or so years, the fact that only two players have ever connected on seven threes in a quarter makes this an incredibly special accomplishment.

READ MORE: Previewing Pelicans lineup as Mavericks start lengthy road trip

The Future Hall of Famer is Still Finding His Stride in Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson makes a three point basket against the Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson makes a three point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This season has been an up-and-down one for Thompson, who is playing his first-ever campaign in a uniform other than Golden State's. Marked by games like these, as well as performances where he struggles to be effective on offense, this outburst is certainly a good indication for the veteran shooter, who will need to perform at a high level for the Mavericks to achieve their goals this season.

So far this year, Thompson is shooting 39.1% from deep on 7.7 attempts per game, scoring 13.6 total points as well as adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. His production will likely see a resurgence on a more consistent basis once Doncic returns from a month-long injury stint, as the Slovenian superstar is one of the best playmakers in the entire sport and a guy that can collapse the defense on drives, allowing for kick-outs to Thompson for open looks. If he can continue to shoot effectively from deep, his impact will be felt not just in the regular season, but in the playoffs as well.

READ MORE: Mavericks-Pelicans injury report: key piece upgraded for the first time this season

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season.

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News