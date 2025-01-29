Mavericks star Klay Thompson made NBA History against Wizards with wild stat
On Monday night, Klay Thompson tied a Mavericks record for three-pointers made in a quarter, hitting seven triples in the first 12 minutes of the game against the Washington Wizards in a 130-108 victory. The only other Maverick to do so in history is the esteemed Luka Doncic, who achieved this in February of 2022.
This however was not the first time Thompson was able to pull this off, having done so twice before in his career. He joins NBA Champion sniper J.R. Smith as the only other player to do this three separate times in his career, further establishing him as one of the greatest catch-and-shoot players of all time. Considering the uptick of beyond-the-arc shooting over the last 20 or so years, the fact that only two players have ever connected on seven threes in a quarter makes this an incredibly special accomplishment.
The Future Hall of Famer is Still Finding His Stride in Dallas
This season has been an up-and-down one for Thompson, who is playing his first-ever campaign in a uniform other than Golden State's. Marked by games like these, as well as performances where he struggles to be effective on offense, this outburst is certainly a good indication for the veteran shooter, who will need to perform at a high level for the Mavericks to achieve their goals this season.
So far this year, Thompson is shooting 39.1% from deep on 7.7 attempts per game, scoring 13.6 total points as well as adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. His production will likely see a resurgence on a more consistent basis once Doncic returns from a month-long injury stint, as the Slovenian superstar is one of the best playmakers in the entire sport and a guy that can collapse the defense on drives, allowing for kick-outs to Thompson for open looks. If he can continue to shoot effectively from deep, his impact will be felt not just in the regular season, but in the playoffs as well.
