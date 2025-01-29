Dallas Basketball

Mavericks-Pelicans injury report: key piece upgraded for the first time this season

Who's in and who's out for Mavericks-Pelicans?

Austin Veazey

Apr 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with guard Dante Exum (0) after a three-point basket at the end of regulation against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are starting a five-game road trip on Wednesday, tipping things off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are dealing with some pretty serious injuries, but Dallas might be getting healthier.

New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), but Dejounte Murray is listed as "probable" to play with right elbow bursitis and a right index finger sprain. He scored 30 points in the matchup between these two teams two weeks ago.

Dallas remains without Luka Doncic as he recovers from his calf strain. They still believe he'll return before the All-Star break, but it should be noted he wasn't pictured on the team plane for this five-game road trip. It's hard to imagine he'll be back during this stretch unless they fly him separately to wherever they are.

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) will be out for an extended time. Dwight Powell (right hip strain) is also out for this game, but no timeline has been established for his return yet.

Two Mavericks Upgraded for Wednesday

Jan 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) looks to the crowd after he makes a basket and draws a foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Naji Marshall has missed the last four games with an illness but has been upgraded to "questionable" for Wednesday's game against his former team. We know he'd like to get back for that loss a few weeks ago.

But the big news was that Dante Exum was being upgraded for the first time this season. He had surgery on his wrist in the preseason and has yet to play in the 2024-25 campaign. He's still listed as "doubtful," but he did travel with the team and could be returning soon.

