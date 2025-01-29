Mavericks-Pelicans injury report: key piece upgraded for the first time this season
The Dallas Mavericks are starting a five-game road trip on Wednesday, tipping things off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are dealing with some pretty serious injuries, but Dallas might be getting healthier.
New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), but Dejounte Murray is listed as "probable" to play with right elbow bursitis and a right index finger sprain. He scored 30 points in the matchup between these two teams two weeks ago.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks play Pelicans in first of five-game road trip
Dallas remains without Luka Doncic as he recovers from his calf strain. They still believe he'll return before the All-Star break, but it should be noted he wasn't pictured on the team plane for this five-game road trip. It's hard to imagine he'll be back during this stretch unless they fly him separately to wherever they are.
Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) will be out for an extended time. Dwight Powell (right hip strain) is also out for this game, but no timeline has been established for his return yet.
Two Mavericks Upgraded for Wednesday
Naji Marshall has missed the last four games with an illness but has been upgraded to "questionable" for Wednesday's game against his former team. We know he'd like to get back for that loss a few weeks ago.
But the big news was that Dante Exum was being upgraded for the first time this season. He had surgery on his wrist in the preseason and has yet to play in the 2024-25 campaign. He's still listed as "doubtful," but he did travel with the team and could be returning soon.
READ MORE: Mavericks starter selected to NBA All-Star Weekend event
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter