Previewing Pelicans lineup as Mavericks start lengthy road trip
On Wednesday night, the Mavericks travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans in a road game and their second straight against a team with a bottom-five record in the NBA. Coming off of a 22-point win over the hapless Washington Wizards, Dallas needs to get into a rhythm by beating lesser teams as they attempt to climb back into the top half of the Western Conference, where they currently sit as the 9-seed.
Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, and Maxi Kleber are out for Dallas, though Doncic (and Dante Exum) are nearing returns. After losing 11 of their last 16, the Mavericks need to collect as many wins as they can against the bottom portion of the NBA. They are not undefeated against these kinds of teams recently, though – just last week, they dropped a game to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who did not even have starting wing Brandon Miller on the floor. Games like tonight against New Orleans have to be won for Dallas.
A Look at New Orleans' Probable Lineup
At point guard for the Pelicans will be Dejounte Murray (probable, finger injury), a highly talented lead initiator who can score, distribute, and defend the ball. Though his efficiency has been concerning this season, shooting just 39% from the field and 29% from three, much of this was due to his missing several weeks due to injury, which can affect a player's ability to get into a shooting rhythm. He is still averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, and serves as a solid playmaker who can run an offense effectively as well as harass opposing ball handlers with good lateral quickness and length for his height.
At the two-guard is CJ McCollum, a player who can play both on or off the ball, but has taken to a shooting-guard role since the offseason addition of Murray. A skilled scoring threat, McCollum averages 22.0 points per game, shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three, many of which are off the bounce. The ability for him to play both guard positions makes him a dangerous offensive player, as he can slot in as lead initiator when Murray goes to the bench, as well as use his lead guard skills to help create offense as a connective passer.
The wing spot will be held down by Trey Murphy III, a player who was typically thought of as a defensive specialist but whose offensive game has drastically improved this season with more opportunity. Coming out of Virginia, his defense was always a strength as he played under the now-retired Tony Bennett, whose pack line system has produced some excellent two-way players in the NBA. Murphy is now scoring 21.2 points per game and adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35% from three.
Former top-overall pick Zion Williamson will play power forward, an often-injured star whose career has been marred by several lengthy stints of missed time. However, when Williamson is healthy and able to play, he is one of the league's most efficient scorers and best overall frontcourt players. Though he has played just 12 games this year, he is putting up 23.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 stocks (steals + blocks), making him New Orleans' most effective player and a guy who can turn a game with his athleticism and ability inside the paint. He is a dynamic lob threat and fantastic rebounder who can help win games for a struggling team.
Rookie Yves Missi will start at center, one of the lone bright spots for the Pelicans in 2024-25 who is a candidate for Rookie of the Year in the NBA. Out of Baylor, Missi was selected 21st overall last summer and has immediately taken to his role as a paint-patrolling and play-finishing athletic force on the interior. He's had a similar impact to Mavericks' center Dereck Lively II in Lively II's first season in 2023, helping to up the ceiling of the team going forward due to his two-way ability. Though this season is lost for New Orleans due to the league's worst injury luck, Missi can be a staple for a team looking to compete down the road.
With Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones out for the Pelicans, bench pieces will also have to step up. This unit will feature guards Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, and Brandon Boston, as well as combo forward Javonte Green, power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and center Daniel Theis. Though their record may not reflect it, this Pelicans team is fairly talented when certain players are healthy. With Lively II missing for Dallas, it will be up to forwards PJ Washington and Naji Marshall (questionable, illness) to help contain Williamson, with Daniel Gafford being responsible for stopping Missi.
Though the Mavericks have the talent to win, this game is anything but a "give me" type of matchup. Even with a 12-35 record, the Pelicans can be a dangerous team if taken lightly due to the amount of scoring ability they have in the backcourt and the athleticism they possess in the post. The last time the two teams met, New Orleans won 119-116 in Louisiana. Hopefully, for Dallas, this loss is in the back of their minds, reminding them to take the opponent seriously despite the Pelicans' Western Conference standing.
