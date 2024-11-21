Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic to Miss Time with Injury

The Mavericks superstar will be sidelined for a few games.

Keenan Womack

Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) leaves the game after he appears to suffer a leg injury as he battles for the loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) leaves the game after he appears to suffer a leg injury as he battles for the loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to various sources, including Shams Charania, Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic will miss some time due to a wrist injury, which could sideline him for a few games. While there is no indication of a timetable for his return, he did say that it is "nothing serious," meaning he could return sooner rather than later. Still, the Mavericks need him on the floor as often as possible in order to compete in a crowded Western Conference.

Doncic has already missed time this season with a knee contusion, which forced him to sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, a game in which the Mavericks pulled the upset, 121-119. The 8-7 Mavericks are in a precarious position early in the year, and this kind of news could be problematic for them as they face the Denver Nuggets on Friday in another NBA Cup game.

The five-time All-NBA first-team guard has been averaging 28.1 points on 43.5 percent shooting as well as 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this year, leading Dallas in two of the three categories. While he has been criticized for his defensive effort this season, as well as a slow start relative to his lofty standards, there is no doubt that the Mavericks are a much more competitive team, with him leading the offense. Hopefully, Dallas can get him back as soon as possible in order to erase their four-game losing streak earlier this month.

READ MORE: Celtics Champion Impressed by Certain Mavericks Addition

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News