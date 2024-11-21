Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic to Miss Time with Injury
According to various sources, including Shams Charania, Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic will miss some time due to a wrist injury, which could sideline him for a few games. While there is no indication of a timetable for his return, he did say that it is "nothing serious," meaning he could return sooner rather than later. Still, the Mavericks need him on the floor as often as possible in order to compete in a crowded Western Conference.
Doncic has already missed time this season with a knee contusion, which forced him to sit out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, a game in which the Mavericks pulled the upset, 121-119. The 8-7 Mavericks are in a precarious position early in the year, and this kind of news could be problematic for them as they face the Denver Nuggets on Friday in another NBA Cup game.
The five-time All-NBA first-team guard has been averaging 28.1 points on 43.5 percent shooting as well as 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this year, leading Dallas in two of the three categories. While he has been criticized for his defensive effort this season, as well as a slow start relative to his lofty standards, there is no doubt that the Mavericks are a much more competitive team, with him leading the offense. Hopefully, Dallas can get him back as soon as possible in order to erase their four-game losing streak earlier this month.
READ MORE: Celtics Champion Impressed by Certain Mavericks Addition
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.