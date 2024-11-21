Dallas Basketball

Celtics Champion Impressed by Certain Mavericks Addition

A key component to Boston's championship team last year is liking what he's seeing from the Mavericks

Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in game four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have started the season 8-7 after making the NBA Finals last year. It hasn't been the start they wanted, but the analytics suggest they're due for a turnaround as they sit in the top ten of offensive and defensive ratings so far. A big reason for those analytical booms is the addition of Klay Thompson.

Thompson hasn't gotten off to the hottest start, averaging 14 PPG while shooting 37.9% from three, which would be a career-low for him. The threat of Thompson has still been enough to open up the rest of the offense, and the defense has enough protection on the back end to make up for perimeter mistakes. That has impressed one of the Mavs' foes from the NBA Finals last year.

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, a starter for their championship team last season, was asked by SportsCasting.com about some teams that are impressing him early on and the Mavericks were one of the first teams he mentioned.

“I think Cleveland is playing really, really well,” Holiday told SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqi. “The Warriors were a tough team, Dallas and Klay — obviously them playing in the Finals — that’s a great add for them. I think Minnesota is tough, Minnesota is tough even losing KAT, but Julius and Donte DiVincenzo, I think they’re tough. But for the most part, I think it’s really early.”

Dallas brought Klay Thompson in this offseason, thinking he was the missing piece to winning a championship. Boston defended the Mavericks well, and the Mavs struggled from deep, something Thompson can provide in volumes. It's still early in the season, but players around the league think Dallas will contend for the West's crown again.

