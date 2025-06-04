Dallas Basketball

Mavericks urged to re-sign star player this offseason

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of making a big decision in free agency.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson react on the bench.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson react on the bench.
The Dallas Mavericks have a lot to do this offseason, especially when they ingratiate Cooper Flagg into the mix as the likely No. 1 overall pick in this month's NBA Draft.

They also have some other moves to make, including one that will set the team up nicely for the future.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggested the first move the Mavs should make when free agency begins is re-signing star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Irving should get new contract this offseason

"For anyone hoping this would be "The Dallas Mavericks must trade Anthony Davis, move on from Kyrie Irving and rebuild around Cooper Flagg," well, you should know better. President of basketball operations Nico Harrison is building this team to win now, even if his decision-making process suggests otherwise," Favale wrote.

"Continuing that march toward contention necessitates re-signing Kyrie. Though tearing an ACL in his left knee likely keeps him out until at least the New Year, this is more about his $42.9 million player option.

"Dallas can hope he opts in to kick the can down the road or extend him, but attempting to lower his 2025-26 salary should be the actual goal. Winning the draft lottery has nudged the Mavs' payroll into second-apron territory. This isn't too palatable for a team that'll be without its second-best player for a huge chunk of next year, and it makes completing trades and navigating free agency exponentially harder.

"Would Kyrie decline his option and re-sign at a noticeably lower annual number over more years to lock in more security? The Mavs better hope so. They need to find out either way. And even if he does, it'll probably take another salary dump or two to properly position their books."

It could be a risk to re-sign Irving, but the possibility of him returning to full health and becoming a key piece to a contending team still exists, so the Mavs should take advantage of that.

Published
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

