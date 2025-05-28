Mavericks on verge of losing coach to conference rival
The Dallas Mavericks have lost a few assistant coaches already in 2025 and they could be on the verge of losing another. There has been a lot of change in the organization after the Luka Doncic trade. Marko Milic, a Slovenian native, left the team soon after the trade. Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alex Jensen left to be the head coach at the University of Utah.
Those don't even factor in the changes to the training staff, as the team dismissed athletic performance director Keith Belton and head athletic trainer Dionne Calhoun after a season marred with injuries and the mishandling of Dereck Lively II's ankle injury.
Mavericks assistant coach could be joining that list soon, as he's again made the next round of interviews to be the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. He made the initial cut list to eight, and has again made another cut as he's one of the five finalists.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that Sweeney is a finalist alongside Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat, Dave Bliss of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley was among the initial candidates but didn't advance past the first round of interviews.
Sweeney has been with Jason Kidd for Kidd's entire tenure as a head coach, starting with the Brooklyn Nets, following him to the Milwaukee Bucks, and joining on again when Kidd got the Mavs job. While Kidd was an assistant with the Lakers, Sweeney was an assistant with the Detroit Pistons.
