Disgruntled $194 million superstar named Mavericks 'dream' trade target
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing season, missing the playoffs entirely a year after making the NBA Finals. They're looking to retool around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from ACL surgery, as they still believe they can contend for a championship when healthy.
Most of the trade chatter around the Mavericks so far this offseason is around them looking for another guard who can fill in for Irving as he recovers, as he's not expected to return to action until January or February. But because the Mavericks landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with Cooper Flagg on the board, and because of Nico Harrison's recent history, people still like to predict wild trade targets for the Mavs.
READ MORE: Mavericks looking to acquire guard connected to Anthony Davis
Kevin Durant to the Mavericks?
Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report compiled a list of "dream targets" for each team, listing Kevin Durant as a target for the Mavericks.
"Landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft has completely changed the course of the Dallas Mavericks, a team that should select and keep Cooper Flagg while still being aggressive in improving the roster around Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.
"Bringing in Durant as a model for Flagg to be around on a daily basis would be an amazing introduction to the NBA and help push Dallas towards a title in 2026."
NBA insiders like Marc Stein have already indicated that it's highly unlikely the Mavericks express interest in Durant. It's hard to make the salaries match and it doesn't make sense to include their 2025 pick when Cooper Flagg won't be 19 until December. Kevin Durant will be 37. Dallas would be better off keeping the pick and developing Flagg alongside Davis and Irving, as it's hard to imagine the Suns considering the trade without a premium draft pick.
READ MORE: NBA Champion's hot take on Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks turns heads
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter