Mavericks looking to acquire guard connected to Anthony Davis
The Dallas Mavericks are in search of a point guard this offseason as Kyrie Irving works his way back from an ACL tear in his left knee. He's expected to be back around January or February if there aren't any setbacks, but the only other guards under contract for next season are Brandon Williams and Jaden Hardy. Dallas will need someone to take the reigns until Irving gets back.
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was mentioned as a possible target for the Mavs by NBA insider Marc Stein, but there's another guard with connections to Anthony Davis who Dallas could target.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was first mentioned by Stein as someone to keep an eye on, but he took that a step further in his latest Substack.
"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we've discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball."
Ball just signed a two-year, $20 million extension with a team option on the second year. That's a much more reasonable contract to trade for, as Dallas could combine the salaries of Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell to get to Ball's $10 million for the 2025-26 season.
This would be a full circle moment, as Lonzo Ball was part of the Los Angeles Lakers' trade package to acquire Anthony Davis in 2019. Ball was included with Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the 4th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (De'Andre Hunter), a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick in the package that went to New Orleans, while some other players went to the Washington Wizards to offload more salary.
