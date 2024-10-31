Mavericks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, TV, Time, & Odds
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their first big win of the season, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night on the road. They'll now return home to start a stretch of five straight games at the American Airlines Center, starting with the in-state rival Houston Rockets.
Kyrie Irving is coming off a season-high 35 points against the Timberwolves and has been efficient in scoring the ball all season. He'll likely be matched up with Fred Van Vleet, one of the more underrated players in the NBA today.
Jalen Green has been on a heater for the Rockets to start the season, averaging close to 29 PPG through their first four games. Klay Thompson will have a tough matchup if he gets that defensive assignment. It's also the first we'll see of Dillon Brooks this season, a known defensive irritant who will be on Luka Doncic as much as possible. Doncic hasn't played well this week, struggling from three-point range against the Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Houston lost their most recent game, a 106-101 loss to the other team in Texas, the San Antonio Spurs, on Monday night. They've had a few days to rest and recuperate to prepare for their biggest matchup to date. Two of their games have been against the Spurs, but they started the season with a loss to the Charlotte Hornets and picked up a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday night's matchup.
Date/Time: Thursday, October 31st, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 3-1, Rockets 2-2
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, Space City Home Network, MavsTV, KFAA-TV
Spread: Mavericks -6
Over/Under: 227
Moneyline: Mavericks -240, Rockets +198
