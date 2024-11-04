Mavericks vs. Pacers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
The Dallas Mavericks are on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the fast-paced Indiana Pacers in the American Airlines Center. Anytime the Pacers come back, Rick Carlisle also comes back. Carlisle led the Mavericks to their first and only championship in 2011 but had an... awkward... exit a few years ago. Both Carlisle and the Mavericks have had success since their divorce, with the Pacers making the Eastern Conference Finals and the Mavs making the NBA Finals last season.
Dallas beat the short-handed Orlando Magic on Sunday night, leading by 30 for the majority of the second half. Luka Doncic finally got off to a hot start, scoring 25 points in the first half which allowed the Mavs to coast the rest of the way.
Indiana hasn't played since Friday, a 125-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. They've gotten off to a sluggish start to the season, starting 2-4, but one of those wins was over the Boston Celtics. The NBA can be a funny league.
The Mavericks had poor luck against the Pacers last year, losing both games by a combined 39 points. Indiana scored a combined 270 points in those two games, so the Mavs' defensive effort will have to be much better than last season.
Tyrese Haliburton has gotten off to a shaky start this season, averaging just 14 PPG, shooting 33.7% from the floor and 24% from three. Continuing to keep him limited has to be a priority for the Mavs if they want to win this game.
Here's everything you need to know for Monday's matchup.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Domination of Magic
Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 8:45 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 4-2, Pacers 2-4
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV
Spread: Mavericks -4.5
Over/Under: 235
Moneyline: Mavericks -198, Pacers +168
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Hot Start Lifts Mavericks Past Short-Handed Magic, 108-85
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter