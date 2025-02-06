Mavericks were reportedly 'very aggressive' trying to acquire Kevin Durant ahead of NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline came and went Thursday afternoon without any more shocking deals from the Dallas Mavericks. They did enough damage by sending away Luka Doncic, but they tried to make one last crazy trade.
The Athletic reported earlier in the week that the Mavericks had a dream of pairing Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant with their current core of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. SNY's Ian Begley is taking that one step further, saying the Mavs were actively engaged in talks on Wednesday, trying to make it happen.
"I was told that the Mavericks were very aggressive, as recently as Wednesday, trying to find other teams to get involved so they could make the math work and bring Kevin Durant to Dallas. Obviously, nothing coming to fruition there."
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were just on a team together two years ago, spending a few years on the Brooklyn Nets, and they never got out of the second round. That was closer to the stars' primes. Why would Nico Harrison believe that getting them back together a few years later would make a big difference, even with Anthony Davis?
A trade for Durant likely would've taken some combination of contracts like Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, and Naji Marshall to make it work, assuming the team would want to keep Klay Thompson. Would sacrificing all that depth have been worth it for a 36-year-old?
There's always a chance the Mavericks circle back to this over the summer, depending on how both teams finish. The Suns seem to be a toxic situation as Bradley Beal's no-trade clause is holding that team hostage, and Dallas is going through a roller-coaster of emotions this week after trading away Luka Doncic. They could fall out of the playoffs if things do go well for these next two months.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
