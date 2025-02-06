Mavericks and 76ers update terms to recent trade due to concerning report
The Dallas Mavericks recently announced a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, sending guard Quentin Grimes and PHI's own 2025 second-round pick to Philly in exchange for Caleb Martin. The deal already seemed a little odd at the time, given that Grimes is younger and arguably better than Martin, but Mavs GM Nico Harrison clearly wants players that fit close to Kyrie Irving's and Anthony Davis' timelines.
But Dallas and Philadelphia updated the trade terms on Thursday before the trade deadline, with the 76ers adding in a 2030 second-round pick. Normally, the Mavericks getting an additional asset would be a good thing, but it's the reasoning behind it that's concerning.
NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the reason the Mavericks are getting an additional second-round pick is that Caleb Martin has been dealing with a hip sprain, and Dallas must've not liked what they found in his physical exam, as they had to consult with the 76ers and the NBA league office again to amend the terms of the trade.
Martin was supposed to be nearing a return for the 76ers before the trade, even being listed as "questionable" to play before Tuesday's game against the Mavericks and 76ers. Dallas doesn't have long-term concern about the injury, but it's brutal to trade away a player as talented as Quentin Grimes for a player with injury questions.
The believed rationale behind the trade was that Quentin Grimes is set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, as he and the Mavericks were far off in contract negotiations before the season. Grimes seems to believe he can get an offer much higher than the Mavs were willing to give him. So they shipped him off to Philadelphia for a player who is another talented wing defender but is under team control for much longer.
If they were to amend this deal, it would've been nice if Dallas could've found a way to keep Philly's 2025 second-round pick, as that pick could end up in the 30s with how rough their season has been to this point.
