Mavericks X-factor sets career-high in win over Pelicans
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a tight 137-136 win over their Southwestern Division rival New Orleans Pelicans. The offense was scorching hot, as the Mavericks shot 54.2% from the floor, 46.5% from three, and snagged 16 offensive rebounds to turn into 32 second-chance points.
A big part of that offensive production was P.J. Washington, who put up 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, leading the team in all three categories. Those eight assists set a career-high for the sixth-year player out of Kentucky, topping his previous high of seven that he had a few times in his career (most recently against the Knicks earlier this season).
The Mavericks are now 6-3 this season when Washington scores at least 20 points, 7-2 when he has at least 11 rebounds, and 5-1 when he has more than five assists. He's been Dallas' biggest X-Factor this season.
P.J. Washington's Recent Uptick in Production
Washington has stepped up in the face of pressure recently, as the Mavericks have dealt with injuries, illness, and everything in between. With so many key players missing, including Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, and Naji Marshall, Washington was seen an uptick in every major statistic.
Over Washington's last five games, he's averaging 22.6 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 3.8 APG while shooting 48.2% from the floor and 37.5% from three, up from the 14.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG he's been averaging for the entire season.
Dallas might be starting to get a little healthier. Naji Marshall returned from a four-game illness absence, Dante Exum was upgraded on the injury report for the first time this season before this game (he still sat out, but he could return soon), and the Mavericks remain confident that Luka Doncic should return before the All-Star break. If Washington can keep this production up on a healthy roster, Dallas will be tough to beat on a nightly basis.
