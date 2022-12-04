How Luka Doncic's Mavs Could Help Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks will factor into the Cowboys' ongoing pursuit to recruit NFL star Odell Beckhman Jr. to sign with them.

There isn't a more talked about free agent in the NFL right now than Odell Beckham Jr., and the Dallas Cowboys have been among the top teams linked to him for quite some time.

Beckham is nearing committing to his next team after visiting and talking with teams. For the Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks will play a part in their efforts to seal the deal with Beckham. Wait, what?

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Beckham will visit the Cowboys on Monday and during that process, it will involve attending the Mavs game when they take on the Phoenix Suns later that night. He's already met with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants and is expected to pick his team by mid-week.

Beckham will not be working out for teams before signing, so there naturally is some risk there. However, he previously joined the Los Angeles Rams midseason and helped to fuel their Super Bowl run, making it worth the consideration for a contender seeking to add another dynamic piece.

The Cowboys have received strong production from CeeDee Lamb with him accounting for 64 catches, 857 yards, and five touchdowns entering Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Michael Gallup, who plays often on the boundary, returned to action midseason after recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 17 of last season.

After the decision to move on from Amari Cooper using a trade with the Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys haven't benefited from having as dynamic of talent in their wide receiver room. Adding a versatile threat like Beckham would enable Dallas to give defenses different looks and open things up for their top options by commanding attention from the secondary.

As far as the NBA game concerned, Luka Doncic and the Mavs are coming off a 121-100 win over Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to get back to .500 on the season. A win against the Suns could go a long way in fueling some momentum going forward.

The Mavs previously faced the Suns on opening night in Phoenix and lost 107-105. The game ended with Damion Lee converting a game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left to play. Doncic had a chance to convert a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but his 34-footer did not convert.

Beckham had previously attended the Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Mavericks and Suns last season. He did so while wearing a Devin Booker jersey and has a friendship with the All-Star guard. Given the entertainment value of the playoff series these two teams had, it's hard to blame Beckham for wanting to see them face off again.

