Mavs Donuts: Dirk Goes Down Memory Lane, NBA Moving to Seattle?

Today's Mavs Donuts features a Nowitzki interview, the NBA's imminent return to Seattle and much more.

Donut 1: Nowitzki Confesses

Always a man of honesty, Nowitzki admitted that the 2011 Miami Heat weren't championship ready, but perhaps would have beaten the Dallas Mavericks in the years to come.

“We were super fortunate to run into them in Year 1," Nowitzki said of the 2011 Heat that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh together for the first time. "They were really hesitant. They hadn't figured out their roles yet.”

“I think if we ran into them in Year 3, they probably would have beat us handily,” Nowitzki said.

Donut 2: Shaking Off the Slander

While dealing with the flu in 2011, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade mocked Nowitzki's sickness. No.41 assured the Dan LeBatard Show that James and Wade's mocking didn't shake him.

“I didn't appreciate it, but it's not like I was super mad about it. It was the Finals, it didn't motivate me anymore,” he said.

Nowitzki realized his dream was within reach and chose not to dwell on the negative. Former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the team: "We don't want to get caught up in that," according to Nowitzki.

Donut 3: Nightmare-Inducing Loss

Nowitzki acknowledged the championship memories help, but they don't drown out the stress of losing five years prior. Up 2-0 against the Heat in 2006, Dallas lost the next four to drop the series.

“I still have nightmares about that year and the circus that went down there,” Nowitzki said, referring to the meltdown that started in Miami.

Donut 4: Nowitzki Looks In the Mirror

While Wade and Nowitzki aren't the best of buds, they have a competitive bond and mutual respect. Wade averaged 34 points during the 2006 Finals, which Nowitzki praised.

“It was Wade’s coming-out party," he said. "You have to give them credit.”

Despite the circus, Nowitzki continues to take responsibility for the 2006 loss.

“We could have done better in certain coverage," he said. "I wasn’t great that whole Finals run. I never looked to outside sources to blame. I blame myself I blame us for not coming through when it mattered most”.

Donut 5: NBA Returning to Seattle?

Among the top potential markets for NBA expansion have often been considered Las Vegas and a return to Seattle.

An NBA spokesperson denied the validity of Bill Simmons' recent comments about an ownership group in Las Vegas involving superstar LeBron James after he was to retire. However, Seattle mayor Bruce Harrell is "actively engaging" to get professional basketball to return to the city.

"The odds are high," Harrell said Wednesday. "We're very intentional about it. I chase down rumors and I chase down actual people in a position to make that happen. I feel good about our opportunity."

Donut 6: Mark Cuban Blown Away by Luka Doncic's Dunk

If there are still people who think Luka Doncic isn't very athletic, they obviously didn't tune in to what happened Tuesday night as the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-104 at Crypto.com Arena.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban to DallasBasketball.com on his initial reaction to the play: "Holy s––t! Was that Luka? [I enjoyed] the moment and the joy it brought to his teammates."

Donut 7: On This Day

Thursday's "On This Day" has Dallas ties. Former Mavs point guard Deron Williams dished out 20 assists on March 3, 2008.

Donut 8: NBA Headed to MLB-Like Shutdown?

During a recent appearance on NBA on ESPN, Adrian Wojnarowski explained it's "not even close" for the NBA to face a labor issue similar to the MLB's current situation. The adversarial relationship between the MLB and MLBPA was highlighted as a critical contrast between the two cases.

"Listen, major league baseball and even football to an extent; there was such an adversarial relationship between the union and the league," Wojnarowski said. "It's very different in the NBA."

Donut 9: Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavs?

Klay Thompson didn't see the Chase Center floor Sunday when the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-101.

Will the sharpshooter return Thursday night for the rematch at American Airline Center? The injury update Wednesday came directly from Steph Curry's Splash Brother.

“I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch," Thompson told reporters after the Warriors' practice in Dallas.

Donut 10: Kobe Bryant Had Deal to Join TNT

Long-time Dallas Mavericks rival and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant almost lent his extensive basketball knowledge to Turner Sports.

Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley dropped a news bomb on Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green's podcast.

"Kobe Bryant signed a contract to join the NBA on TNT crew after his retirement," Barkley revealed.

Donut 11: Bucks Beat Heat In Thrilling Fashion

Tuesday night featured a close contest between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee made a run late in the fourth quarter, allowing them a shot at victory. After a shaky inbound pass, Jimmy Butler had to oppose Giannis Antetokounmpo on a jump-ball.

Naturally, Butler lost that battle, and more importantly, the game ended with Jrue Holiday making a contested layup for a 120-119 win.

Donut 12: What's next for Mavs?

The Mavericks face the Warriors for the fourth time this season. Dallas recorded a 19-point fourth-quarter comeback in their last duo. Will the Mavs complete a gentleman's sweep of a 3-1 regular-season series or will Golden State tie?