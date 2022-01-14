Mavs Donuts: Doncic vs. Morant; Dallas Trade Rumors

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: JA JUMPS LUKA IN ALL-STAR VOTING AHEAD OF TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

After winning 10 straight games, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is earning the respect of the rest of the NBA and has jumped Luka Doncic in Western Conference All-Star voting.

DONUT 2: CAN MAVS COME IN THE CLUTCH?

If the Mavs want to win tonight, it might come down to the fourth quarter, where they have struggled in close games as of late. The Mavs need more clutch play from Doncic that we saw last season.

DONUT 3: IS JOHN COLLINS DALLAS-BOUND?

The Atlanta Hawks could become sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline, which raises the question if John Collins could be a trade target for the Mavs. Dallas has reportedly been linked to Collins for a while now.

DONUT 4: OR COULD IT BE ROBERT COVINGTON?

After Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard underwent abdominal surgery yesterday, the team could also become sellers at the deadline. Veteran wing Robert Covington could be the upgrade the Mavs are looking for. What’s the price? It could be cheaper than what you’d think.

DONUT 5: HOW CAN LUKA IMPROVE HIS EFFICIENCY?

Luka Doncic has been the Mavs’ best player this season, but there's always room for improvement. Doncic hasn’t been his normal self when if comes to his overall efficiency, and the Mavs need him to rediscover his full powers before playoff time.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1993

Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton blocked two shots in a 96-89 win over the Seattle SuperSonics, becoming only the second player in NBA history to record 3,000 career blocks. Eaton passed away in a bike accident in May of last year.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 2002 and 2019

This day in history has typically been a bad one for the Memphis Grizzlies. On January 14, 2002, Kobe Bryant dropped 56 points on Memphis in a Lakers’ 120-81 win.

On January 14, 2019, James Harden, who was on the Rockets at the time, poured in 57 points in a 112-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Perhaps we will see this kind of outburst from Doncic in Memphis tonight.

DONUT 8: BOL BOL TRADE BLOCKED

Bol Bol, who was recently dealt to the Detroit Pistons, failed his physical, voiding the trade between them and the Denver Nuggets, who were supposed to acquire Rodney McGruder.

DONUT 9: REDDISH TRADE GOES THROUGH

The New York Knicks acquired Solomon Hill, Cam Reddish and a second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick. The trade reunites Reddish with his college teammate, R.J. Barrett.

DONUT 10: BUCKS TROUNCE WARRIORS

In a potential Finals preview, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo came through with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to beat the Golden State Warriors 118-99.

DONUT 11: PELS POP OFF VS. CLIPPERS

The Los Angeles Clippers saw their two-game win streak snapped at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans in a 113-89 road loss in the Big Easy. Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 24 points.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks finish their two-game road trip and travel to Beale Street to face the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.