Mavs Donuts: Shawn Bradley Health Update, Porzingis OUT vs. Knicks, NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: NO KP TONIGHT VS. KNICKS

Kristaps Porzingis will miss the opportunity for a revenge game tonight against the New York Knicks, as he remains out in health & safety protocols. The Mavs have had no issues winning without KP on this six-game win streak. Can they keep it going?

DONUT 2: DO YOU BELIEVE IN THE MAVS?

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, find out why Dalton Trigg is buying into the Mavs more now than he has in a long time.

DONUT 3: A SWAP FOR SCHRODER?

Could the Mavs be in the market for Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder? DallasBasketball.com examines the fit.

DONUT 4: IS THE SUCCESS SUSTAINABLE?

The Mavs have been on a roll over the last month, but can they keep it going over the second half of the season? Tim Cato of The Athletic ponders whether the success is sustainable.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1966

Boston Celtics head coach Red Auerbach won his 1,000th career victory in a 114-102 over the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2000

Charlotte Hornets guard Bobby Phills died in an automobile accident near Charlotte Coliseum following the team’s shootaround. He was 30 years old. The game between the Hornets and Chicago Bulls was postponed and rescheduled.

DONUT 7: BEAL BACK IN PROTOCOLS

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has entered health & safety protocols for the second time in less than a month.

DONUT 8: NO BEAL, NO PROB

Despite not playing Beal, the Washington Wizards were able to squeak out a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

DONUT 9: CAVS EXTEND KOBY

Cleveland Cavaliers executive Koby Altman agreed to a contract extension that will see him become the Cavs president of basketball operations until the 2027-28 season.

DONUT 10: MAGIC ALSO EXTEND THEIR FRONT OFFICE FACES

In Orlando, president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond were extended through the 2025-26 season.

DONUT 11: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HUMAN HIGHLIGHT FILM!

Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. The nine-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points per game over the course of his career from 1982-99.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks take a bite out of the Big Apple tonight against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT tonight.

After playing two of the league’s best offenses in their last three games, the Mavs will now face a Knicks team that has the 24th ranked offense. Anything can happen in the NBA, but we would expect the Dallas’ defensive prowess to continue tonight.

And as we reflect on the promise of a New Year, we also reflect on the condition of old friend Shawn Bradley and that tragic bicycle accident. It's a Sports Illustrated cover story and it's here.