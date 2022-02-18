Mavs Donuts: Doncic 'Can't Be Stopped'; Embiid Tops Giannis

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

Friday's edition of "Mavs Donuts" sees yet another Luka Doncic scoring explosion and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd receiving praise from peers and bosses alike. Aside from Mavs news, the DallasBasketball.com 'baker' always sprinkles in general NBA goodies as well.

Get your fresh dozen!

Donut 1: Luka Doncic Records 49-Point Performance

"I need some rest, man,'' a smiling Luka told TV's Bally Sports after Thursday's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Don't worry, Doncic; rest is in your immediate future during All-Star weekend.

Registering a 58.6 effective field goal percentage, shooting a remarkable 7-14 from the three-point line, his best shooting mark from distance since the 51-point performance vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, No.77 is forcing his way into the MVP discussion.

Donut 2: Mavs GM Nico Harrison Applauds Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks were criticized by many after hiring Jason Kidd as their successor to Rick Carlisle last summer. Those criticisms continue to look worse by the day, though, as the Mavs are 35-24 heading into the All-Star break, having won six of their last seven games.

Is Jason Kidd a "superstar whisperer"? Mavs GM Nico Harrison seems to think so.

“The thing people don’t really put a lot of emphasis on is the job he did with the Lakers,” Harrison tells us. “The Lakers don’t win the [2020] championship without what he did. The way he’s able to communicate with superstars, the way he’s able to support the team. And the coach he worked for, it wasn’t about Jason.

Donut 3: Did Luka Doncic Send Subtle Goran Dragic Message to Mavs' Front Office?

With the decision by the Mavericks to deploy Jalen Brunson in the starting backcourt alongside Luka Doncic, there was a growing need for a capable guard to be a leader for the bench unit. The idea was for Goran Dragic to ultimately fill that void.

“He’s my guy,” Doncic told Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “Everybody would want their guys on their team, so we’ll see.”

Something to take into consideration, Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison has already addressed the possibility of making a buyout signing. He stated the team would not feel comfortable releasing one of their players to make a signing.

Donut 4: Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Praises Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks achieved what arguably was their most impressive win of the season in their 107-99 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra pointed at Jason Kidd's cerebral approach for the Mavs' success.

During Jason Kidd's playing career, his basketball IQ and attention to detail always stood out to Spoelstra when coaching against him. Now, Spoelstra is seeing how that is being applied to Mavericks players through Kidd’s coaching.

“He’s one of the historic brilliant minds of this association, and he can fully dominate a game with his mind,” said Spoelstra. “Even as he got into his mid-30’s, he could manipulate, manage a game (and) keep everybody happy.

Donut 5: Maxi Kleber: Playoff X-Factor?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In what could be considered their best win of the season, the Dallas Mavericks managed to take down the Miami Heat on the road, 107-99. Maxi Kleber's contributions were pivotal in Dallas getting the job done.

Kleber, who logged 35 minutes of action, finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and five blocks. He got off to a slow start on offense but turned things around in a hurry—ultimately ending with him being a key difference-maker.

The versatility that Kleber brings to the Mavericks' defense will be more important now than ever when considering Kristaps Porzingis' rim protection is no longer in the mix. Kleber will play more at the five-spot, requiring him to handle switching and protecting the paint.

Is Kleber up for the job when the postseason begins?

Donut 6: Mavs Stat of the Week

No streak is safe when playing against the Dallas Mavericks. Just ask the Miami Heat, who held a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's contest. Despite Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson shooting a combined 33 percent, the Mavs defeated the Heat, thus beating another hot team this season.

DallasBasketball.com's "Mavs Stat of the Week," tells the story of Dallas' success against teams on winning streaks.

Per Mavs PR, Dallas is the only NBA team this season with five wins against teams with active winning streaks of five or more games - talk about getting up for a game.

Will the Mavs' streak-busting feat translate to playoff success? Only time will tell.

Donut 7: On This Day

Fittingly, while heading into NBA All-Star weekend, "Mavs Donuts" takes note of Mr. All-Star MVP - the late, great Kobe Bryant. On this day in 2003, Bryant erupted for 52 points in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Donut 8: Joel Embiid Outduels Giannis Antetokounmpo

On a night where two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points, records nine assists, and grabs 11 rebounds, you'd expect a Milwaukee Bucks' victory.

However, MVP candidate Joel Embiid upped the ante. Recording 42 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists, the Philadelphia 76ers center led his team to a 123-120 win over the 2021 NBA champions.

Donut 9: Miami Heat Outlasts Charlotte Hornets in Double Overtime

Jimmy Butler is a walking middle finger. Despite shooting a horrendous 20.8 percent from the field, the Big Face Coffee owner led the game with 51 minutes.

Winners find ways to contribute when the shot isn't falling. Butler did just that by recording 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks. The Miami Heat is at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Such gritty performances from Butler are indicative of why Miami wins despite the injury issues plaguing the team this season.

Donut 10: Los Angeles Clippers Score 142 Points on Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers somehow succeed without superstar Kawhi Leonard and All-Star Paul George. Between Clippers Ty Lue's coach-of-the-year worthy performance and the all-around production from the role players, there are a lot of reasons as to why the Clippers find ways to win.

Although the Houston Rockets hold the worst record in the Western Conference, dropping 142 points without a legitimate star in the lineup is indeed an impressive feat.

Marcus Morris Sr., Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard combined for 72 points.

Donut 11: Should Mavs Add Center From Buyout Market?

After the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Mavericks have a lack of size at the center position between Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and Marquese Chriss being among the regular options that Kidd has deployed at times. Could Dallas pursue a big man in the buyout market as a result?

Among the main bigs that teams around the league are monitoring as potential buyout candidates include Tristan Thompson (Pacers), Robin Lopez (Magic), DeAndre Jordan (Lakers), Paul Millsap (Sixers), and Derrick Favors (Thunder).

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

The Dallas Mavs face the Utah Jazz on February 25, following a much-needed, week-long All-Star break. With a win in that one, the Mavs would climb to within a half-game of the Jazz in the Western Conference standings.