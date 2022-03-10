Mavs Donuts: Dallas ‘Knicks Curse’; Luka Doncic 'T' Concerns?

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

DALLAS - "New York, New York, big city of dreams."

Unfortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, though, those dreams are nightmares. Losing four of the last five contests to the New York Knicks, it's apparent New York has Dallas in its crosshairs. Thursday's Mavs Donuts address the terrible loss to the 28-38 Eastern Conference team, and much, much more.

Donut 1: Over-Sized Loss

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Powell Calming Doncic © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Randle posting up Dinwiddie © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Robinson blocks Doncic

What happened at American Airlines Center wasn't just an 'off night' – It was downright embarrassing, especially in the first half, as the Knicks (28-38) blew out the Mavs (40-26), 107-77.

Whatever kind of spell the Knicks have placed on the Mavs, it continues to work to perfection. This game was a case of déjà vu for Dallas, as New York also snapped a Mavs' six-game win-streak on Jan. 12 with a 108-85 drubbing.

Donut 2: Julius Randle Came In Hot

It has been an up-and-down season for Randle and the Knicks after being one of the most positive surprises in the NBA in 2020-21. The last two performances from Randle before coming to Dallas have been a perfect culmination of his season.

Randle was ejected against the Phoenix Suns after scoring just 10 points while shooting a poor 4-16 from the floor (25 percent) two games ago. He led a 20-point comeback in a 46-point performance (career-high) against the Sacramento Kings in his last performance.

Donut 3: Techincal Issues

Habitual losses to the Knicks lead to frustration. Look no further than the technical foul given to Doncic in the fourth quarter. His 14th on the season allows him two more technicals before a one-game suspension occurs. Doncic told reporters he would contest the technical he earned on Wednesday. He already got one technical rescinded last month by challenging it.

Donut 4: Dirk Nowitzki Sighting

Nowitzki takes in the away crowd Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki embraces Doncic Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Nowitzki defends Towns

Dirk Nowitzki couldn't have picked a worse game to attend at the AAC. He was sitting courtside next to Mark Cuban, putting on the best smile he could considering the circumstances. The NBA all-time great witnessed a thumping of his team in the arena he built.

Donut 5: When is the Last Time?

While the loss to the underwhelming Knicks was indeed embarrassing, it's not technically the worst loss of the 2021-2022 season. In October, the Mavs lost to the Denver Nuggets 106-75.

However, one would argue losing double-digits to a potential lottery team looks worse on paper than losing to a Western Conference playoff contender.

Donut 6: Wrapping Donovan Mitchell In His Web

Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Mar 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Finney-Smith guarding Mitchell

Among the key factors that went into the Dallas Mavericks' 111-103 win over the Utah Jazz was the defensive effort to contain All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who had averaged 33.0 points per game in two prior matchups against the Mavs earlier this season.

Mitchell finished with 17 points while shooting 5-19 (26.3 percent) from the floor and 2-9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc on Monday night. Slowing him down was pivotal given that Bojan Bogdanovic (21) and Jordan Clarkson (19) combined for 40 points. Had Mitchell produced a regular performance to his standards, the outcome could’ve been much different for Dallas.

Donut 7: On This Day

Typically, when you reminisce of the 1980s, images of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson come to mind. Furthermore, seldom do losses occur in those mental jogs. However, on March 10, 1986, the Mavs bested the Boston Celtics 116-115 despite Bird's 50-point performance. Mavs guard Rolando Blackman led Dallas with 32 points.

Donut 8: Jayson Tatum Continues Elite Play

Jayson Tatum erupted for a second consecutive 40+point performance in the Boston Celtics 115-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum shot an efficient 6-9 from the 3-point line and finished with a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.

Tatum averaged 33.6 points in the Celtics' last 10 games.

Donut 9: Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs Road Goals

The five-game road trip will be a big test for Dallas, as it features the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets. And even though the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets aren’t as formidable as the other three opponents, the Mavs have shown on a handful of occasions that they can’t afford to overlook anybody. Jason Kidd revealed what the Mavs are hoping to accomplish before they return back to American Airlines Center on March 21 for a big game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Our goal is to come back above 500. A lot of good things [happened] on this homestand,” said Kidd. “You can't let one game ruin that – and we're not.”

Donut 10: Lakers Lose… Again

Every Lakers loss these days is a punch in the gut for everyone in the franchise. One night, Russell Westbrook discusses the difficult time he and his family have at the Crypto.com Arena. Another night, it's the speculation of Frank Vogel's job security. Currently 28-37, which is decent enough for ninth-place in the Western Conference, the Lakers find themselves slipping deeper into desperation with a 139-130 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

Donut 11: Doncic Signature Shoe Coming

Doncic with Jordan logo Doncic wearing Jordans Doncic and Jordan

After viewing such a tortuous 48 minutes of basketball vs. the Knicks, Mavs fans need to end on a positive note. Here are some tidbits of the imminent Doncic signature shoe:

“While a signature shoe was pretty much expected as part of the [2019] endorsement deal, we can confirm that a number of colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 signature shoe are confirmed to release in 2022, with specific colorways and tentative release dates laid out below,” reported SneakerNews.

“Based on information shared with us, the Luka 1 could possibly have an alternate name – the Sly Fox. However, it seems more than likely that Jordan Brand will stick to the simple name and number format due to the recognition behind Luka’s name. While we do not have any photos to share, we do know that full family sizes are confirmed for some of the colorways – most of which encompass Mavs colors, basic black/red combinations, and a few other energetic styles."

Donut 12: What's Next for Mavs?

The Mavs need a bounce-back after a beating from the lottery-bound Knicks. Friday night is their next opportunity as they face the young-and-restless Houston Rockets.