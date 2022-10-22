Mavs vs. Grizzlies GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Battles Red-Hot Ja Morant

The Dallas Mavericks didn't start off their 2022-23 campaign the way they wanted to, as they blew a 22-point lead to the Phoenix Suns on the road in a 107-105 loss. However, Dallas is mentally prepared for a potential bounce-back performance against the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Saturday night. There's no time like the present to capture your first win of the season.

The Luka Doncic vs. Ja Morant narrative was a hot one last season, as the two young superstars jockeyed for All-NBA First Team honors all year. Doncic ultimately edged out Morant after averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists over the Mavs' final 44 games.

Dallas won the last season's series against Memphis, 3-1, but it won 3-0 in games Doncic actually played in. Doncic scored 35 points in the Mavs' season opener, and Morant scored 49 points in a win against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, so we should be in for yet another fun, star-studded battle on Saturday night.

WHAT TO WATCH: Will fatigue be a factor for the Grizzlies?

Although it's just the first week of the season, we're all human, and Memphis playing its third game in four nights while Dallas has had two days of rest could play a factor in this one. Morant and the Grizzlies have exerted a lot of energy in their first two games – a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday and a closer-than-expected 129-122 win over Houston on Friday.

The stars are aligning for Doncic and the Mavs to get that first win ... they just have to make sure they hold onto a big lead this time if they obtain one.

INJURY REPORT (DALLAS): Dāvis Bertans (right knee effusion) is OUT, Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) is OUT

INJURY REPORT (MEMPHIS): Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot surgery) is OUT, Danny Green (left knee surgery) is OUT

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (0-1), Memphis Grizzlies (2-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

ODDS: The Mavs are currently five-point favorites over the Grizzlies. Click here for real-time betting odds updates.

NEXT UP: The Mavs will make a short flight to New Orleans to take on the undefeated Pelicans. After having an impressive playoff showing as the Western Conference's eighth seed last season, the Pelicans look better than ever after adding a healthy Zion Williamson into the mix.

The last time Doncic played at Smoothie King Center on Feb. 17, he dropped 49 points on the Pelicans in a thrilling 125-118 win.

FINAL WORD: “There’s no reason to overreact. It’s one game. If we overacted last year you would have thought we would never even make it to the playoffs," said coach Jason Kidd, who was criticized for crunch-time rotations in the loss to Phoenix.

“We’ll see who does well in what situation, and we’ll put guys in different situations and see how they handle it and go from there. I think fantasy basketball people are excited. We’ll see what happens. It should be fun.”

