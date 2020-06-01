Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Cuban Pushes for Examination of HGH Use In NBA

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is funding a study that supports the use of "human growth hormones'' and is ready to push the NBA to stop suspending players for HGH use.

"It's time to recognize that HGH (Human Growth Hormone) can positively impact injury recovery,'' Cuban tweeted. "I funded this study so that athletes can get back to full strength and doing what they love.

The Mavs boss believes HGH helps players recover faster so they can get back to playing the game they love.

Cuban spoke about the NBA’s strict HGH rule with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

The study was performed at the University of Michigan, with testing on HGH’s impact on recovery. The study demonstrated that athletes who are treated with human growth hormore for recovery healed from their injuries more quickly than the athletes who didn’t.

Cuban's push comes in part because he's motivated by players' desire to return to the court, the ice and the field. The study, and other studies like it, are designed to also take into consideration any downsides to HGH use. The new study, published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine, demonstrates that human growth hormone treatment after ACL reconstructive surgery may prevent the loss of muscle strength in the knee.

Is the safety of its use "absolute''? The debate about HGH in that regard will rage on. Is the Mavs owner correct about athletes (and owners, and we assume fans) having a passionate desire to find ways to participate? Cuban's word "absolutely'' is the correct one there.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Our Country Is Hurting': Cuban & Mavs Attend Floyd Prayer Vigil

'Our Country Is Hurting': Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavs Attend a Downtown Prayer Vigil for George Floyd

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Ex Steve Nash Heading To Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Dallas Mavs Ex Steve Nash Heading To Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Mike Fisher

WNBA, Cowboys Players Among Those Speaking Out On 'Senseless Brutality'

WNBA Joins Dallas Cowboys Players In Speaking Out Against 'Senseless Brutality' In Wake Of George Floyd Murder

Mike Fisher

Report: NBA Targeting July 31st Restart Date For Season

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Has Informed The NBA's Board Of Governors That The League Will Target July 31st As The Date To Restart The Regular Season

Matt Galatzan

Whitt's End: America Is Fighting A Battle Against Two Viruses: COVID-19 and Racism

Whitt's End: America Is Fighting A Battle Against Two Viruses: COVID-19 and Racism

Richie Whitt

Cooking with Luka Doncic, Baking with Boban Marjoanovic

The two Mavs have been starring in the kitchen during the NBA hiatus.

BriAmaranthus

by

yoyoRhob

What Texas Gov. Abbott Re-Open Ruling Means To Mavs

Texas Pro Sports Fans Allowed at Outdoor Venues at Limited Occupancy, says Gov. Greg Abbott; What Are The Rules For the Dallas Mavericks and the Rest?

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Great 'Jet' Terry Takes Arizona Assistant Coach Job

Dallas Mavs Great Jason 'Jet' Terry Is Leaving the NBA and the G-League As The Takes The University of Arizona Assistant Coaching Job

Mike Fisher

What Hardaway Jr. Skill Mavs Think is 'NBA-Best'

Dallas Mavs boss Mark Cuban can't hold back his praise for Tim Hardaway Jr.’s development into a key role player - especially in one 'NBA-best' category

BriAmaranthus

Mavs To Re-Open Practice Facility on Thursday, Says Carlisle

The Dallas Mavericks Have Been Among The Most Cautious NBA Teams Regarding COVID-19 Issues, But They Are To Re-Open Practice Facility on Thursday, Says Carlisle

Mike Fisher