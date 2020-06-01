Mavs Cuban Pushes for Examination of HGH Use In NBA

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is funding a study that supports the use of "human growth hormones'' and is ready to push the NBA to stop suspending players for HGH use.

"It's time to recognize that HGH (Human Growth Hormone) can positively impact injury recovery,'' Cuban tweeted. "I funded this study so that athletes can get back to full strength and doing what they love.

The Mavs boss believes HGH helps players recover faster so they can get back to playing the game they love.

Cuban spoke about the NBA’s strict HGH rule with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

The study was performed at the University of Michigan, with testing on HGH’s impact on recovery. The study demonstrated that athletes who are treated with human growth hormore for recovery healed from their injuries more quickly than the athletes who didn’t.

Cuban's push comes in part because he's motivated by players' desire to return to the court, the ice and the field. The study, and other studies like it, are designed to also take into consideration any downsides to HGH use. The new study, published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine, demonstrates that human growth hormone treatment after ACL reconstructive surgery may prevent the loss of muscle strength in the knee.

Is the safety of its use "absolute''? The debate about HGH in that regard will rage on. Is the Mavs owner correct about athletes (and owners, and we assume fans) having a passionate desire to find ways to participate? Cuban's word "absolutely'' is the correct one there.