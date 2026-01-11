Boston Celtics latest to show interest in Dallas Mavericks trade target

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to explore the trade market for a lot of their veterans, but arguably no one has more value than center Daniel Gafford. He signed a contract this offseason that was the most he could sign for without being restricted from a trade, which ended up not mattering. However, he has been at the center of rumors since signing that deal.

Over the last few months, a lot of teams have shown interest in Gafford, including the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Golden State Warriors. And now, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are the latest to show interest in the 27-year-old.

The Celtics have been one of the surprises of the NBA this year, as they have a 24-14 record despite Jayson Tatum still recovering from an Achilles tear that he suffered in the playoffs. He may try to return at some point this season, but they could use an upgrade in the frontcourt.

Neemias Queta has been very solid for the Celtics, averaging 10.0 PPG and 8.3 RPG, but they could use an upgrade, and Gafford is a much better rim protector than Queta, at least when Gafford is healthy, and he hasn't been healthy much this year.

But Gafford could give them a much more solidified frontcourt, something they'll need for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is as open as it's ever been, so you could see some contenders make a swing to upgrade their rosters.

What Would a Mavericks-Celtics Trade Look Like for Daniel Gafford?

The Boston Celtics would probably prefer to move Anfernee Simons in any trade they do to get under the tax line, but the Mavericks don't have much wiggle room either. As bloated as Simons' contract is, it's also an expiring deal, which is something the Mavericks are prioritizing. They could get picks back for the need to aggregate salaries, but a third team would be needed to help move finances. Here is a what a potential deal could look like.

Mavericks Receive: Anfernee Simons (BOS), Jalen Wilson (BRK), 2026 first-round pick (BOS)

Celtics Receive: Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Caleb Martin, 2030 second-round pick (PHI, via DAL), 2031 second-round pick (BOS), 2032 second-round pick (BOS)

This would give every side a lot of positive options. For the Celtics, while they'd be getting two good players and it would knock them under the first tax apron, saving them on the repeater tax. For the Mavericks, they get a first-round pick in a really good draft class and nearly $30 million in expiring salaries. It would also give them the open roster spot to sign Ryan Nembhard to a standard NBA contract, something they're trying to do.

And the Nets get three future second-round picks for taking on Caleb Martin's contract. Since they're sending Jalen Wilson back to Dallas, who hasn't played well this year, they wouldn't need to waive someone else to cost them any future money. They'd hope to rehab Martin's value so they can send him out in a future trade as they've done with Michael Porter Jr. this year.

If needed, the Mavericks have one additional second to trade in 2032, and the Celtics have one in 2032 as well. They also have a second-round pick from the Houston Rockets in 2031, but it's top-55 protected. As long as the Nets don't ask for a first-rounder to help facilitate this, that's all that matters.

Ideally, the Mavericks would move Dante Exum, who won't play this year and is on a minimum contract, but that didn't seem doable here. That could be something they explore in a different trade.

