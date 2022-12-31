Mavs vs. Spurs Preview: Dallas Looks For 6th Straight Win on New Year's Eve

The Dallas Mavericks look to end 2022 on a high note with a win over their rival San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve. Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich hopes to keep Luka Doncic under 50 points.

The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) take on the San Antonio Spurs (12-23) on the road to close out 2022 as they hope to extend their five-game winning streak into the New Year.

Dallas is coming off a dominant 129-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday led by yet another triple-double from Luka Doncic, who finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. The win helped the Mavs temporarily move into fifth-place in the Western Conference standings before the Sacramento Kings won on Friday night to go ahead of Dallas by razor-thin percentage points.

The Spurs are fresh off a 122-115 win over the slumping New York Knicks on Thursday night, led by Keldon Johnson's 30-point performance despite 77 points combined from New York's Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley.

Despite several injuries to key players, including Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber, the Mavs should still be able to take care of business against a lottery team that doesn't have a player near Doncic's caliber.

Here's everything else you need to know about tonight's game:

FUN FACT: The Mavs' five-game winning streak is currently tied for the second-longest in the league, only behind Brooklyn's 10-game streak. With a win tonight, Dallas can tie the longest win streak it had all of last season. The Mavs haven't had a win streak of more than six games since 2011, but they'll have an excellent opportunity to change that in the next couple of days.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (20-16), San Antonio Spurs (12-23)

WHEN: Saturday, December 31, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are 7.0-point favorites over the Spurs

NEXT UP: Doncic and the Mavs will open up the New Year on the Jan. 2 on the road against the Houston Rockets, who Dallas has beaten twice in the last nine days.

FINAL WORD: "There's always something in our lives that makes you say, 'I can't believe that happened.' That was one of them for sure. 50 is going to be our goal. We're holding Luka under 50. Quote," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said about Doncic's historic 60-point triple-double performance against the Knicks on Tuesday.

