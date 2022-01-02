Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Thunder: Porzingis & Doncic Status

First-team All-NBA star Luka Doncic, starter Tim Hardaway Jr. and top rotation player Maxi Kleber could return to the lineup Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks will ring in 2022 and finish a five-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Sunday evening in a game that resembles a round of COVID musical chairs. A trio of Dallas Mavericks were released from the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday and (depending on conditioning) able to play vs. the Thunder,

First-team All-NBA star Luka Doncic, starter Tim Hardaway Jr. and top rotation player Maxi Kleber were not included on the Mavericks’ afternoon injury/health update.

After missing the last 10 games, Doncic back in the lineup would be a sight for sore eyes as Dallas went 5-5 without him. Jalen Brunson has stepped up in Doncic's absence, scoring in double figures in a career-best 16 consecutive games.

Kristaps Porzingis is fresh off a 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists performance in the Mavs' win vs. the Kings on Friday. For this game, however, KP is listed as out due to rest.

OKC will be without star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered health and safety protocols on Saturday. Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are all listed as out against the Mavericks. The Thunder is 0-4 this season without SGA.

INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Brandon Knight (health and safety protocols) is out; Boban Marjanović (health and safety protocols) is out; JaQuori McLaughlin (health and safety protocols) is out; Frank Ntilikina (left thigh contusion) is questionable; Isaiah Thomas (health and safety protocols) is out.

All of that in addition to KP.

DID YOU KNOW? The Mavs have used an NBA-high 24 players while trying to field a team during during this most recent COVID outbreak.

FLASHBACK: Dallas has won four of the last five and nine of the last 13 meetings between the Mavericks and the Thunder. The Mavericks lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after a 103-84 win in Oklahoma City on December 21.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (17-18) at OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (13-22)

WHEN: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

TV/RADIO: BSSW/NBA TV, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 1-point favorites vs. the Kings.

PREDICTION: Mavs win, 105-99

NEXT: The Mavs finally return to Dallas to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

LAST WORD: “We’ve got to have fun," said Mavs coach Jason Kidd. "This is starting to wear on people. We just look at is as just bodies, but they’re human and we are leaving people behind. We just got to stay positive and stay together.”