Daniel Gafford makes Mavericks history in win over Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks handed the New Orleans Pelicans a 137-136 loss on Wednesday night, as the Mavs picked up a key win to start their five-game road trip. It didn't come easy, as the defense let the Pelicans shoot 53.1% from the floor and 48.4% from three. But a few players stood out, including their emergency starting center.
Daniel Gafford will likely be Dallas' starting center for the remainder of the regular season due to the stress fracture in Dereck Lively II's ankle, who could return for the playoffs. Gafford came up big against the Pelicans on Wednesday, producing 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks on a perfect 9/9 shooting from the floor and 4/4 from the free-throw line.
That shooting performance put Daniel Gafford in the Mavericks' record books for the most games in team history without missing a shot (minimum of nine shots attempted). He also joined Lively and DeAndre Jordan as the only players in franchise history to have 20 points and 10 rebounds on perfect shooting, according to the Mavericks PR team.
READ MORE: 3 takeaways from Mavericks' tight win over Pelicans
Gafford Stepping Up With Lively Out
Dereck Lively II left early in January 14th's matchup against the Denver Nuggets, and while there was originally some optimism that he wouldn't miss much time, a later examination revealed a stress fracture in his ankle. Dwight Powell would strain his hip a few days later, and Maxi Kleber would break his foot a few days after that. All of a sudden, Gafford was the only center healthy on the roster.
But he's delivered in Lively's absence, averaging 18.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.1 BPG while shooting 72.2% from the floor in his last nine games. His rebounding has really picked up, averaging 11.2 RPG over the last six games.
Gafford was a part of trade rumors before all of the injuries to the frontcourt, as he hadn't been playing well for a stretch in late December and early January, but Dallas was only going to trade him for an elite wing defender. Now, almost strictly out of necessity, he's played his way off the trade block and is playing the best basketball of his NBA career.
READ MORE: Mavericks X-factor sets career-high in win over Pelicans
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter