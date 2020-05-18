Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Dennis Smith Jr. 1-on-1: Mavs Ex Responds To Derek Harper Analysis

Dalton Trigg

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard and current TV analyst Derek Harper, who now has his No. 12 hanging from the American Airlines Center rafters, spoke recently about how he believes Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis will win multiple championships together. Aside from that exciting prediction, though, Harper then went on to give encouragement and continued support for another former-Mavs point guard who is currently playing for the Knicks - Dennis Smith Jr.

"He’s a kid I root for because I like the kid," said Harper, who spent a lot of time giving advice to Smith Jr. during Dennis' stint with the Mavs.

"It's major to hear that from a legend," Smith Jr. told DallasBaskeball.com reflecting on Harper's remarks. "(He's) a guy I have a ton of respect for on and off the court. He talked to me a lot throughout my time in Dallas, before every game and after plenty. So I'm thankful for Harp."

Smith Jr.'s third season in the league didn't exactly go as planned. His minutes were inconsistent from Day One, and he also had to deal with an unexpected death in his family and a handful of nagging injuries along the way. And just to top it all off, the Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale midseason. 

Harper recognizes the struggles - and the potential.

"He always tried to get better during the offseason,'' Harp said of DSJ. "He improved his passing, improved his ability to rebound ... The hardest position is point guard. If you don’t get better at running the team, understanding the position, understanding sometimes you got to go slower, as opposed to always being at one speed, you’re going to have a hard time. You got to know when to go, when to slow. 

"I think if DSJ learns that, he could be a pretty good pro, because he has the talent. Sometimes a guy needs a different scenery, different opportunity.”

It's been a rollercoaster ride from Smith Jr. ever since he left Dallas, to say the least, but despite all that's happened, he's not letting that get his spirits down.

"The biggest adjustment for me is getting used to the role," said Smith Jr. of the difference between his time in Dallas vs. his time in New York. "Coming from Dallas, starting every game and being in during winning time, end-of-game close situations, to having like 5-10 minute games and some games with no minutes. It was an adjustment, but it's all about the work. So that's what all my energy is going into."

At just 22 years old, Smith Jr.'s entire career is still ahead of him. Given all that's happened since that Kristaps Porzingis-centered blockbuster trade between the Mavs and Knicks last season, maybe another change of scenery and a new opportunity would do Smith Jr. some good, as Harper already suggested.

In the meantime, support from friends is helpful. Dennis remains close with his former Mavs teammates, including Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith, as he told us in our Mavs Step Back Podcast exclusive interview. And the support from a Mavs icon in Harper is helpful as well.

"The next step for me is to grow as a person, continue to make strides as a player and continue to stay humble,'' Smith Jr. said. "My work is what's important to me. So I'm on my job.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

DallasBasketball.com Presents Our NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Dallas Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

Richard Stayman

'Rice & Sugar': WNBA's Ndour In Senegal Helping With COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Wings Player Astou Ndour Has Opened A Youth Foundation In Her Native Senegal; As She Prepares for the NBA Season, She's Also Back Home Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

Dorothy Gentry

LeBron Woulda been 'Best Ever' - in NFL?!

Mike Fisher

WNBA Star Sabally's Fave Cowboys Player? Her Boyfriend Jelks

Who Is WNBA Star Satou Sabally's Favorite Dallas Cowboys Player? Easy, Says the Dallas Wings Standout: Her Boyfriend

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Would A Dallas Mavs NBA Title Mean An Asterisk?

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Sports Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals Dream

Richie Whitt

Cuban, Stephen A. & Ludacris Speak to Class of 2020: 'You get to invent America 2.0'

Amid a COVID-19 induced lockdown, a dynamic cast of speakers (including Mark Cuban and Stephen A. Smith) from the sports, business and entertainment industries spoke at Natty Light’s 2020 Commencement Celebration.

BriAmaranthus

Mic'd Up NBA Players & Games Without Fans? What Mavs Vet J.J. Barea Thinks

How big of an impact an empty arena will make on the intensity of the game remains to be seen. But the Dallas Mavericks vet J.J. Barea shares his thoughts with DallasBasketball.com

BriAmaranthus

The No. 1 Reason Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Won't Run For President

Revealing The No. 1 Reason Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Won't Run For President

Mike Fisher

What Does a Post-Hiatus NBA Playoffs Look Like for the Dallas Mavs?

With the NBA being optimistic about potentially salvaging its season, Luka Doncic and the well-rested Dallas Mavericks will be ready to go when and if that time comes.

Dalton Trigg

Cuban Opposes Shaq & Barkley As NBA Explores Ways To 'Crown A Champion'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Is Still Urging Caution, But He Opposes Shaq & Barkley As The NBA Explores Ways To 'Crown A Champion'

Mike Fisher